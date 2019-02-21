Log in
News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

02/21/2019 | 07:16am EST
SEC Joins List of Authorities Probing Money Laundering at Danske Bank

The Securities and Exchange Commission joined a long list of authorities investigating Danske Bank over its massive money-laundering scandal. 

 
Barclays Counters Activist Investor Sherborne With 2018 Profit Growth

Barclays sought to fend off an activist investor with plans to buy back shares and a strong message that its current strategy is working. 

 
Standard Chartered Books $900 Million Provision for Potential Settlements

Asia-focused bank Standard Chartered said it would take a $900 million charge to cover conduct-related settlements, including the potential resolution of a U.S. sanctions probe that has hung over the bank. 

 
Warren Buffett Can't Find Anything Big to Buy

Warren Buffett is always on the hunt for "elephants," as he calls large acquisitions. But three years have passed since he bagged a new one. Investors are hoping for new hints on Berkshire's plans to spend its cash. 

 
Ant Financial's Alipay to Impose Fees on Some Users as Costs Mount

Chinese mobile-payment giant Alipay said it would start imposing fees on certain customers who use its network to pay down credit card debt. 

 
Fed Prepares to End Balance-Sheet Runoff Later This Year

Most Federal Reserve officials last month indicated they were ready to stop shrinking the central bank's $4 trillion asset portfolio this year and believed an action plan should be released soon. 

 
China Starts the Year With a Corporate Bond Boom

Companies have rushed to sell new bonds in China this year, as Beijing loosens financial conditions to shore up businesses in a weakening economy. 

 
Canyon Capital Turns to Proxy Fight After Navient Rejects Proposal

Hedge Fund Canyon Capital Advisors said it plans to launch to a proxy fight with Navient and that it has withdrawn its interest in acquiring the student-loan servicer. 

 
New Details of Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, JPMorgan Health Venture Emerge in Court Testimony

The health-care joint venture is looking at how to redesign health insurance, among other efforts, according to newly unsealed court testimony from an executive at the health startup. 

 
Swedbank Shares Tumble Following Report Alleging Money Laundering

A report on Swedish television network Sveriges Television alleged that 50 customers of Swedbank showed risk indicators of suspected money laundering and moved $5.8 billion through the bank between 2007 and 2015.

