News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Fed's Clarida Highlights Risks to Economic Growth From Abroad

Financial-market signals about slowing economic growth should be one of several indicators that inform monetary policy judgments, Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said Monday in Dallas.

Fed Officials Meet With Local Leaders to Support Low-Income Communities

Federal Reserve officials met with nonprofit and civic leaders in Dallas to kick off a series of listening sessions focused on widening economic opportunity as the central bank reviews how it conducts monetary policy.

Madoff Trustee Wins Appeal on International Reach

Monday's ruling covers $4 billion in foreign transfers, according to a spokeswoman for liquidating trustee Irving Picard. Although the assets aren't guaranteed to come back to the bankruptcy estate, Mr. Picard can continue suing for their return.

Bank of America to Drop Merrill Lynch Name From Some Businesses

Mother Merrill was a Wall Street institution for decades. But Bank of America, which agreed to buy the firm in 2008 and has preserved the name in parts of the bank, now plans to largely get rid of it.

Buffett: I Overpaid for Kraft Heinz

Warren Buffett said Berkshire Hathaway and Brazilian private-equity firm 3G Capital overpaid in 2015 when they helped Heinz buy Kraft to form Kraft Heinz, but he has no plans to sell.

Apple's Deal With Goldman Has Wall Street on Defense

Apple wants a piece of Wall Street. Goldman doesn't want to give it away. But both companies need each other if they are going to burrow deeper into consumer banking.

A Chinese Broker for U.S. Stocks Seeks a Nasdaq Listing

The owner of the Tiger Brokers online-trading platform said in a prospectus that it plans to raise up to $150 million in the initial public offering.

Blackstone Hires Senior Executives from Goldman, McKinsey

This year's hires include former Goldman Sachs Inc. partner Robert Camacho, McKinsey & Co. executive Jason Roswig and former General Atlantic investor Jon Korngold.

Fed's Bostic Expects One Rate Rise This Year, Another in 2020

Atlanta Fed leader Raphael Bostic is still on board with more central bank interest rate increases, including one this year and one next year, he said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal.

BlackRock's Bid to Become a Private-Equity Giant Is Behind Schedule

BlackRock last year set a goal of raising at least $12 billion to buy and hold long-term stakes in companies. The world's biggest money manager is still waiting for its first check.