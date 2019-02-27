Log in
News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

02/27/2019 | 07:16am EST
Fidelity's Fees on Low-Cost Funds Eyed in Government Probe

The Labor Department is investigating Fidelity Investments over an obscure and confidential fee it imposes on some mutual funds, according to a person familiar with the inquiry. 

 
Jerome Powell to Address House Financial Services Committee

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell returns to Capitol Hill on Wednesday for a second day of testimony about the U.S. economy, interest-rate policy and financial regulation. 

 
CME Electronic Futures Trading Resumes After Halt Blamed on 'Technical Issues'

Electronic trading across CME Group's futures markets resumed after technical problems triggered an hourslong trading halt. 

 
Credit-Reporting Companies Told Their System Is 'Broken'

Lawmakers on Tuesday launched a new attack on consumer credit-reporting companies, a year and a half after the data breach at Equifax exposed personal financial details of millions of Americans. 

 
Swedbank Drops EY as External Auditor Amid Reports of Danske Bank Ties

Swedbank AB on Tuesday abruptly switched the external auditor in charge of investigating allegations the bank facilitated billions in suspicious transactions, including some that could be traced to a massive money-laundering scandal at Danske Bank A/S. 

 
Many Company Hacks Go Undisclosed to SEC

Few companies are telling securities regulators about cyberattacks, a new analysis finds, despite recent efforts to bolster disclosures of such incidents to investors. 

 
Bank on JPMorgan Chase in Uncertain Times

Among major U.S. banks, JPMorgan Chase has done the best at hitting its profitability target and ensuring it won't slip too much in a downturn. 

 
Warren Buffett Is Doing Something Rare: Selling a Business

Berkshire Hathaway has agreed to sell one of its workers' compensation insurance companies, a rare move for Warren Buffett. 

 
Vanguard Ups the Ante in an ETF Race to Zero

Vanguard Group is cutting management fees on 10 exchange-traded funds, the latest money manager to trim fees on a host of investment products. 

 
Metro Bank 2018 Pretax Profit More Than Doubled

Metro Bank on Tuesday said pretax profit more than doubled in 2018, citing the positive impact of strong lending growth and improving economies of scale.

This article is part of a news chaine.
Article 2 / 2
<< Preceding Next >>
