News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Fed Chief Says U.S. Economy 'Is in a Good Place'

Jerome Powell said the U.S. economy is doing well, but he highlighted risks to growth that prompted the central bank to signal it is done raising interest rates for now.

Private Equity Is Still a Boys' Club, Study Shows

Private equity's efforts to reform its notoriously high gender imbalance have made little progress in the senior levels of power, based on the results of a new survey.

After Hack, SEC Names Its First Chief Risk Officer

The Securities and Exchange Commission said Gabriel Benincasa would become the regulator's first chief risk officer.

Carlyle Sees Rich Pickings in Japan

U.S. private-equity firm Carlyle Group predicts more buyout opportunities will emerge in Japan as local companies become increasingly open to foreign investment.

Financier Who Amassed Insurance Firms Diverted $2 Billion Into His Private Empire

The sheer scale of Greg Lindberg's use of insurance assets to invest in his own businesses has little precedent in recent decades, industry experts say, and exposes hundreds of thousands of policyholders to a potentially risky strategy. He is under investigation by the FBI and state authorities.

Barclays Activist Puts Cap on Potential Stock Gains, Losses With Loan

Sherborne Investors, the activist firm pushing Barclays to shrink its investment bank, is financing around half of its multibillion-dollar stake in the bank with a loan from Bank of America.

Mozambique Sues Credit Suisse in U.K. Over Debt Deals

Mozambique sued Credit Suisse in the U.K. over the bank's involvement in $2 billion of debt deals tied to a global corruption scandal.

Fed's Clarida Expects Slower but Still Solid Growth for 2019

A top Federal Reserve official reaffirmed recent statements by his counterparts in arguing for patience on the part of policy makers amid an uncertain outlook for the global economy.

Toronto-Dominion Bank's Profit Rises Despite Expense Growth

TD Bank's first-quarter profit rose, helped by its investment in TD Ameritrade and by a lower income-tax provision, but expenses outpaced revenue growth.

Chinese Banks Will Rise or Fall With the Property Market

Beijing wants to change China's mix of lending to businesses. Property prices, though, will remain the key driver for shares of the country's banks.