News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Hot ETF Play of 2019 Is Betting on Home Loans

Mortgages are suddenly hot with investors. Reasons for the surge in popularity: stock market mayhem and the Federal Reserve.

Five Takeaways From Powell's Congressional Testimony

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell completed two days of testimony on Capitol Hill this week. Here are five things learned from the exchanges with lawmakers.

LSE Warns on Margin Targets

London Stock Exchange said its profit rose 15% in 2018 but investment means it won't hit its previously stated cost and margin targets this year.

Man Hit by Fall in Performance Fees

Man Group said that lower performance fees dragged on its profit in 2018 as the hedge-fund manager faces an increase in redemptions in a volatile market.

Private Equity Is Still a Boys' Club, Study Shows

Private equity's efforts to reform its notoriously high gender imbalance have made little progress in the senior levels of power, based on the results of a new survey.

After Hack, SEC Names Its First Chief Risk Officer

The Securities and Exchange Commission said Gabriel Benincasa would become the regulator's first chief risk officer.

Carlyle Sees Rich Pickings in Japan

U.S. private-equity firm Carlyle Group predicts more buyout opportunities will emerge in Japan as local companies become increasingly open to foreign investment.

Financier Who Amassed Insurance Firms Diverted $2 Billion Into His Private Empire

The sheer scale of Greg Lindberg's use of insurance assets to invest in his own businesses has little precedent in recent decades, industry experts say, and exposes hundreds of thousands of policyholders to a potentially risky strategy. He is under investigation by the FBI and state authorities.

Barclays Activist Puts Cap on Potential Stock Gains, Losses With Loan

Sherborne Investors, the activist firm pushing Barclays to shrink its investment bank, is financing around half of its multibillion-dollar stake in the bank with a loan from Bank of America.

Mozambique Sues Credit Suisse in U.K. Over Debt Deals

Mozambique sued Credit Suisse in the U.K. over the bank's involvement in $2 billion of debt deals tied to a global corruption scandal.