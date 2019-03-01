Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/01/2019 | 11:16am EST
Hot ETF Play of 2019 Is Betting on Home Loans

Mortgages are suddenly hot with investors. Reasons for the surge in popularity: stock market mayhem and the Federal Reserve. 

 
Five Takeaways From Powell's Congressional Testimony

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell completed two days of testimony on Capitol Hill this week. Here are five things learned from the exchanges with lawmakers. 

 
LSE Warns on Margin Targets

London Stock Exchange said its profit rose 15% in 2018 but investment means it won't hit its previously stated cost and margin targets this year. 

 
Man Hit by Fall in Performance Fees

Man Group said that lower performance fees dragged on its profit in 2018 as the hedge-fund manager faces an increase in redemptions in a volatile market. 

 
Private Equity Is Still a Boys' Club, Study Shows

Private equity's efforts to reform its notoriously high gender imbalance have made little progress in the senior levels of power, based on the results of a new survey. 

 
After Hack, SEC Names Its First Chief Risk Officer

The Securities and Exchange Commission said Gabriel Benincasa would become the regulator's first chief risk officer. 

 
Carlyle Sees Rich Pickings in Japan

U.S. private-equity firm Carlyle Group predicts more buyout opportunities will emerge in Japan as local companies become increasingly open to foreign investment. 

 
Financier Who Amassed Insurance Firms Diverted $2 Billion Into His Private Empire

The sheer scale of Greg Lindberg's use of insurance assets to invest in his own businesses has little precedent in recent decades, industry experts say, and exposes hundreds of thousands of policyholders to a potentially risky strategy. He is under investigation by the FBI and state authorities. 

 
Barclays Activist Puts Cap on Potential Stock Gains, Losses With Loan

Sherborne Investors, the activist firm pushing Barclays to shrink its investment bank, is financing around half of its multibillion-dollar stake in the bank with a loan from Bank of America. 

 
Mozambique Sues Credit Suisse in U.K. Over Debt Deals

Mozambique sued Credit Suisse in the U.K. over the bank's involvement in $2 billion of debt deals tied to a global corruption scandal.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:34aADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : India Sign Record $926 Million Loan for Two New Mumbai Metro Lines
PU
11:30aOil turns sharply lower as U.S. data stokes demand worries
RE
11:29aOil turns sharply lower as U.S. data stokes demand worries
RE
11:21aU.S. Consumer Sentiment Slipped in late February -- Update
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:15aCanada PM speaks to Trump about tariffs, sources see little progress
RE
11:13aA day of reckoning for the ECB?
RE
11:09aHMT UK HER MAJESTY TREASURY : VAT recovery for financial services exports in a no deal scenario
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : debuts $35,000 Model 3, sees loss in first quarter
2KKR & CO INC : EXCLUSIVE: KKR, China's Tencent eyeing bids for Universal Music - sources
3WILLIAM HILL : WILLIAM HILL : 2019 outlook in line as U.S. expansion ramps up
4CVS HEALTH CORPORATION : CVS HEALTH : Names Chief Information Officer to Lead Aetna Integration
5ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : Bud Brewer Pushes Alternatives

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.