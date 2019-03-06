News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Qatar to Sell Dollar Bonds for Second Straight Year

The tiny emirate is joining the rush of emerging markets borrowing from yield-hungry investors and looking to sell bonds maturing in 2024, 2029 and 2049.

Wall Street to Tamp Down on Default Insurance Bets

The standard-setters for the derivatives industry plan to limit the use of a product sold to insure against corporate defaults, following disputes over whether some companies engineered a default to trigger payouts to investors.

Limits on Wall Street Pay Are Back on Regulators' Agenda

Long-dormant efforts to restrict Wall Street pay are back on the agenda as regulators turn to unfinished business left over from the 2010 financial overhaul.

Democrats Aim for Financial-Transactions Tax

Progressive Democrats renewed their push to curb high-frequency trading, introducing a bill that would impose a 0.1% tax on financial transactions such as stock purchases and derivatives trades.

Aon Discusses Purchase of Rival Willis Towers Watson

Insurance brokerage Aon PLC is in early talks to acquire Willis Towers Watson in an all-stock deal, Aon said in a statement.

Fed Official Watching Corporate Debt Levels for Potential Trouble

Dallas Fed leader Robert Kaplan said the rising level of borrowing by nonfinancial companies is something that is increasingly on his radar screen as he looks for factors that could cause trouble in the U.S. economy.

The American With the Toughest Job in Finance: Saving Deutsche Bank

Matt Zames of Cerberus Capital has a colossal mess to help clean up at the German giant, which has posted a string of disappointing results, has been designated a "troubled institution" by the Federal Reserve and faces pressure to merge with a rival. To the bank, Cerberus is at once a shareholder, paid adviser and customer.

Nordea Acknowledges Money-Laundering Failings

Nordea Bank said its anti-money-laundering systems may not have been robust enough to counter financial crime, after media reports alleging the lender processed suspicious transfers linked to Russian businessmen.

Salesforce Raises Its Full-Year Sales Outlook as Profit Rises

Salesforce reported a stronger profit and said it expects revenue to nearly double in four years, benefiting from companies shifting more of their spending to technology innovation.

Borrowing Costs Tumble Across Emerging Asia as Buyers Embrace Local Bonds

Government bonds in some big Asian countries have been buoyed as part of a Federal Reserve-fueled surge in global markets. Investors say there is still value to be found in local-currency debt, suggesting the rally could run further.