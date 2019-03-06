News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Limits on Wall Street Pay Are Back on Regulators' Agenda

Long-dormant efforts to restrict Wall Street pay are back on the agenda as regulators turn to unfinished business left over from the 2010 financial overhaul.

HSBC Urged to Restrict Coal Financing

A group of HSBC shareholders have called on the bank to stop financing coal power projects in Bangladesh, Vietnam and Indonesia.

Legal & General Profits Rise

Legal & General's profits rose last year on insurance and investment-management growth, as assets under management exceeded the trillion-pound mark.

Mega-Contracts for Mega-Clients Drive Aon's Urge to Merge

Brokerage Aon may have dropped its bid for Willis Towers Watson, but look at the wider economy to see why it could return.

Qatar to Sell Dollar Bonds for Second Straight Year

The tiny emirate is joining the rush of emerging markets borrowing from yield-hungry investors and looking to sell bonds maturing in 2024, 2029 and 2049.

Wall Street to Tamp Down on Default Insurance Bets

The standard-setters for the derivatives industry plan to limit the use of a product sold to insure against corporate defaults, following disputes over whether some companies engineered a default to trigger payouts to investors.

Democrats Aim for Financial-Transactions Tax

Progressive Democrats renewed their push to curb high-frequency trading, introducing a bill that would impose a 0.1% tax on financial transactions such as stock purchases and derivatives trades.

Aon Discusses Purchase of Rival Willis Towers Watson

Insurance brokerage Aon PLC is in early talks to acquire Willis Towers Watson in an all-stock deal, Aon said in a statement.

Fed Official Watching Corporate Debt Levels for Potential Trouble

Dallas Fed leader Robert Kaplan said the rising level of borrowing by nonfinancial companies is something that is increasingly on his radar screen as he looks for factors that could cause trouble in the U.S. economy.

The American With the Toughest Job in Finance: Saving Deutsche Bank

Matt Zames of Cerberus Capital has a colossal mess to help clean up at the German giant, which has posted a string of disappointing results, has been designated a "troubled institution" and faces pressure to merge with a rival. To the bank, Cerberus is at once a shareholder, paid adviser and customer.