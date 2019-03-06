Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/06/2019 | 11:16am EST
Limits on Wall Street Pay Are Back on Regulators' Agenda

Long-dormant efforts to restrict Wall Street pay are back on the agenda as regulators turn to unfinished business left over from the 2010 financial overhaul. 

 
HSBC Urged to Restrict Coal Financing

A group of HSBC shareholders have called on the bank to stop financing coal power projects in Bangladesh, Vietnam and Indonesia. 

 
Legal & General Profits Rise

Legal & General's profits rose last year on insurance and investment-management growth, as assets under management exceeded the trillion-pound mark. 

 
Mega-Contracts for Mega-Clients Drive Aon's Urge to Merge

Brokerage Aon may have dropped its bid for Willis Towers Watson, but look at the wider economy to see why it could return. 

 
Qatar to Sell Dollar Bonds for Second Straight Year

The tiny emirate is joining the rush of emerging markets borrowing from yield-hungry investors and looking to sell bonds maturing in 2024, 2029 and 2049. 

 
Wall Street to Tamp Down on Default Insurance Bets

The standard-setters for the derivatives industry plan to limit the use of a product sold to insure against corporate defaults, following disputes over whether some companies engineered a default to trigger payouts to investors. 

 
Democrats Aim for Financial-Transactions Tax

Progressive Democrats renewed their push to curb high-frequency trading, introducing a bill that would impose a 0.1% tax on financial transactions such as stock purchases and derivatives trades. 

 
Aon Discusses Purchase of Rival Willis Towers Watson

Insurance brokerage Aon PLC is in early talks to acquire Willis Towers Watson in an all-stock deal, Aon said in a statement. 

 
Fed Official Watching Corporate Debt Levels for Potential Trouble

Dallas Fed leader Robert Kaplan said the rising level of borrowing by nonfinancial companies is something that is increasingly on his radar screen as he looks for factors that could cause trouble in the U.S. economy. 

 
The American With the Toughest Job in Finance: Saving Deutsche Bank

Matt Zames of Cerberus Capital has a colossal mess to help clean up at the German giant, which has posted a string of disappointing results, has been designated a "troubled institution" and faces pressure to merge with a rival. To the bank, Cerberus is at once a shareholder, paid adviser and customer.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:42aStocks continue to sputter, Canadian dollar weakens
RE
11:37aU S BUREAU OF CENSUS : PRESS RELEASE | MARCH 06, 2019 2017 Annual Wholesale Trade Survey According to estimates from the Annual Wholesale Trade Survey (AWTS), .U.S. wholesalers experienced a 5.9 percent increase in sales in 2017.
PU
11:37aAAM STATEMENT : Trade Deficit Hits Record High in 2018
PU
11:37aAMENDMENTS 002-004 - REPORT ON EUROPEAN SEMESTER FOR ECONOMIC POLICY COORDINATION : Employment and Social Aspects in the Annual Growth Survey 2019 - A8-0162/2019(002-004)
PU
11:37aEUROPEAN PARLIAMENT : AMENDMENTS 001-001 - INTERIM REPORT on the proposal for a Council Regulation on the establishment of the European Monetary Fund - A8-0087/2019(001-001)
PU
11:36aCURRENCIES : Dollar Struggles For Direction Amid Economic Reports, Ahead Of Fed's Beige Book
DJ
11:33aCanadian dollar falls on rate-hike uncertainty; greenback steady
RE
11:32aLITECOIN : Can We See A Bounce Towards $60?
PU
11:30aDOLLAR GENERAL : Tree chops value of Family brand, to shut 390 stores
RE
11:29aWall Street slips, investors await fresh cues on trade
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LEGAL & GENERAL : Legal & General's record annuity sales raises dividend doubts
2APPLE : Dialog Semi, smaller after Apple deal, targets new growth areas
3DEBENHAMS PLC : DEBENHAMS : withdraws outlook in fourth recent profit warning
4GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : The Investors Who Bet on GE and Won
5CVS HEALTH CORPORATION : GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of CVS Health Corpora..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.