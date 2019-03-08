Log in
News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

03/08/2019 | 12:17am EST
Slow Growth Prods Central Banks

The European Central Bank made a U-turn with new plans to stimulate the eurozone's faltering economy, while Federal Reserve officials signaled increasing reluctance to raise U.S. interest rates at all, as evidence mounts of a slowing global economy. 

 
GE's Fix-It Plan for Insurance: Raise Rates, Boost Returns

GE sought to reassure investors that it has a handle on its insurance business, saying it is pushing to raise premiums paid by tens of thousands of older Americans and shifting its investments to boost returns on its reserves. 

 
Citadel Closing Stock-Focused Aptigon Unit

Citadel is closing one of its stock-focused units, Aptigon Capital. The firm, one of the world's largest hedge funds, has gained a reputation for rapid change at its business units and within its executive levels. 

 
Goldman Launches New ETFs Focused on Artificial Intelligence

Goldman Sachs opened five exchange-traded portfolios Thursday that tap into investors' enthusiasm for passive index strategies and their curiosity in companies that specialize in artificial intelligence. 

 
No-Deal Brexit Could Spur U.K. Goodwill Impairments

A no-deal Brexit, which could drive a decline in U.K. economic activity, could also dent the value of recent deals struck by British firms and trigger a wave of goodwill impairments. 

 
Hedge Fund Tosses Family That Controls Maker of OxyContin

The billionaire family that controls OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma, already facing mounting legal and financial pressure, has been tossed out of a large hedge fund for its alleged role in fueling the opioid crisis. 

 
Consumer-Finance Watchdog: Firms Have Role in Policing Themselves

The Trump administration's new consumer-finance chief said she wants to work with businesses to prevent harm to consumers, pledging a collaborative approach to policing financial companies. 

 
MSCI Pulls Chinese Stock From Indexes Over Foreign Ownership Cap

Shenzhen-listed Han's Laser Technology Industry Group will be ousted following Friday's close after China barred foreigners from buying more shares in Han's Laser, as their holdings neared its 30% ceiling. 

 
Vanguard to Roll Out Its First Actively Managed ESG Fund

Vanguard Group is launching its first actively managed environmental, social and governance-focused equity fund, as the asset manager looks to complement its existing ESG portfolio of low-cost, index-based offerings. 

 
Fed Economists Find Tight Labor Market Can Give Boost to Marginalized Workers

An economy where the unemployment rate falls below estimates of its long-run level can yield outsize gains for some women and minority groups, according to new research by four veteran Federal Reserve economists.

