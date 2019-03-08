News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

SEC Chief Wants Smaller Investors to Have Better Stock Data

The government wants smaller investors to have better access to real-time stock-price information, reducing the advantage big firms have in paying for faster stock-data feeds, Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Jay Clayton said.

Goldman, JPMorgan Eased Up on Intern Recruiting. Others Haven't.

Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase have eased up on the intern-recruiting madness, but rivals haven't followed, which could set the two investment banks back in the competitive scramble for junior employees.

Slow Growth Prods Central Banks

The European Central Bank made a U-turn with new plans to stimulate the eurozone's faltering economy, while Federal Reserve officials signaled increasing reluctance to raise U.S. interest rates at all, as evidence mounts of a slowing global economy.

GE's Fix-It Plan for Insurance: Raise Rates, Boost Returns

GE sought to reassure investors that it has a handle on its insurance business, saying it is pushing to raise premiums paid by tens of thousands of older Americans and shifting its investments to boost returns on its reserves.

Citadel Closing Stock-Focused Aptigon Unit

Citadel is closing one of its stock-focused units, Aptigon Capital. The firm, one of the world's largest hedge funds, has gained a reputation for rapid change at its business units and within its executive levels.

Goldman Launches New ETFs Focused on Artificial Intelligence

Goldman Sachs opened five exchange-traded portfolios Thursday that tap into investors' enthusiasm for passive index strategies and their curiosity in companies that specialize in artificial intelligence.

No-Deal Brexit Could Spur U.K. Goodwill Impairments

A no-deal Brexit, which could drive a decline in U.K. economic activity, could also dent the value of recent deals struck by British firms and trigger a wave of goodwill impairments.

Hedge Fund Tosses Family That Controls Maker of OxyContin

The billionaire family that controls OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma, already facing mounting legal and financial pressure, has been tossed out of a large hedge fund for its alleged role in fueling the opioid crisis.

Consumer-Finance Watchdog: Firms Have Role in Policing Themselves

The Trump administration's new consumer-finance chief said she wants to work with businesses to prevent harm to consumers, pledging a collaborative approach to policing financial companies.

MSCI Pulls Chinese Stock From Indexes Over Foreign Ownership Cap

Shenzhen-listed Han's Laser Technology Industry Group will be ousted following Friday's close after China barred foreigners from buying more shares in Han's Laser, as their holdings neared its 30% ceiling.