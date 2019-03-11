News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Fed Chairman Powell Sees No Need to Change Rate Policy

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said in a '60 Minutes' interview that the U.S. economic outlook is favorable and that the economy doesn't require higher or lower interest rates now.

Central Banks Play a Game of Risk Management

The world's central banks, boxed in with few policy tools available, are engaged in a major policy reversal to ensure major economies don't sink into unexpected recession.

Deutsche Bank Executives Agree to Informal Talks With Commerzbank

Deutsche Bank's top executives have agreed to hold discussions with rival Commerzbank about a potential merger, as Germany's two biggest banks suffer prolonged performance and share-price declines.

Chinese Banks Scaled Back Lending in February, PBOC Says

Chinese banks sharply scaled back lending in February after issuing record-high loans at the start of the year, according to official data released on Sunday.

Regulators Eye Another Rewrite of Volcker Trading Restrictions

What was supposed to be Volcker 2.0-a more industry-friendly version of postcrisis Wall Street trading restrictions-could be replaced with a third try by regulators.

U.S. Case in Mozambique Debt Runs Into Trouble

Three former Credit Suisse bankers will fight extradition to the U.S. where they face fraud charges over $2 billion in debt deals for government-owned companies in Mozambique, while other former officials and associates mentioned in the indictment have been arrested in Mozambique and can't be extradited.

SEC Chief Wants Smaller Investors to Have Better Stock Data

The government wants smaller investors to have better access to real-time stock-price information, reducing the advantage big firms have in paying for faster stock-data feeds, Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Jay Clayton said.

Prosecutors Accuse OneCoin Leader, Founder of Operating 'Pyramid Scheme'

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan unsealed charges against the leaders of cryptocurrency company OneCoin Ltd., accusing them of operating a world-wide pyramid scheme and defrauding investors of billions of dollars.

Goldman, JPMorgan Eased Up on Intern Recruiting. Others Haven't.

Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase have eased up on the intern-recruiting madness, but rivals haven't followed, which could set the two investment banks back in the competitive scramble for junior employees.

February's Hiring Chill Will Make the Fed Even More Patient

The February employment report, with unsettling signs of a sharp hiring slowdown despite rising wages, bolsters Federal Reserve officials' decision to stop raising interest rates.