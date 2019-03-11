Log in
News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

03/11/2019 | 11:16am EDT
Deutsche Bank's Arranged Marriage Gets Shove From ECB

Success is a mixture of being good and being lucky. Whatever you think about management at Deutsche Bank, luck isn't on its side. 

 
JPMorgan's Own Clients Are Its Biggest ETF Buyers

JPMorgan's Japan-focused exchange-traded fund is one of the fastest ETFs ever to surpass $1 billion in assets, but its biggest buyers were JPMorgan's clients. 

 
Bigger Than E*Trade: A Chinese Online Broker Soars

Bubbly Chinese stocks are back. Almost four years after an epic boom and bust, China's markets are on another roller-coaster ride, with shares in internet companies and brokerage houses among the most volatile. 

 
Why This Fintech Star Can't Shake Off Short Sellers

German payments company Wirecard has grown spectacularly and some expect an equally spectacular fall. The fintech star's best defense is to explain its rise much more clearly. 

 
Fed Chairman Powell Sees No Need to Change Rate Policy

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said in a '60 Minutes' interview that the U.S. economic outlook is favorable and that the economy doesn't require higher or lower interest rates now. 

 
Central Banks Play a Game of Risk Management

The world's central banks, boxed in with few policy tools available, are engaged in a major policy reversal to ensure major economies don't sink into unexpected recession. 

 
Deutsche Bank Executives Agree to  Informal Talks With Commerzbank

Deutsche Bank's top executives have agreed to hold discussions with rival Commerzbank about a potential merger, as Germany's two biggest banks suffer prolonged performance and share-price declines. 

 
Private Investors Enter Fannie and Freddie's Domain

Private investors are directly buying a small but growing share of loans that have long been the turf of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. 

 
Chinese Banks Scaled Back Lending in February, PBOC Says

Chinese banks sharply scaled back lending in February after issuing record-high loans at the start of the year, according to official data released on Sunday. 

 
Regulators Eye Another Rewrite of Volcker Trading Restrictions

What was supposed to be Volcker 2.0-a more industry-friendly version of postcrisis Wall Street trading restrictions-could be replaced with a third try by regulators.

11:36aZAMBIA EXTERNAL DEBT ROSE TO OVER $10 BILLION AT END 2018 : finance minister
RE
11:36aRetail Sales Rose in January, but Didn't Make Up for Lost December Spending -- Update
DJ
11:35aNIAUR NORTHERN IRELAND AUTHORITY FOR UTILITY REG : Electricity and Gas trading arrangements in the event of a 'no deal' Brexit
PU
11:35aWall Street lifted by tech shares, heavyweight Boeing pares losses
RE
11:30aST LUKE HOSPITAL : UnityPoint Clinic Patient Service Representative goes Above & Beyond for Patient
PU
11:30aU S DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY : Treasury Sanctions Russia-based Bank Attempting to Circumvent U.S. Sanctions on Venezuela
PU
11:25aPAVAN S P A : Second_hand_Automatic_Press
PU
11:24aOil gains 1 percent as Saudi minister stands by OPEC output cuts
RE
11:23aItaly's ruling League would back China deal if it helped exports
RE
11:22aIEA sees U.S. leading global oil supply growth to 2024
RE
1ACANDO AB : ACANDO : CGI makes recommended $459 million cash offer for Sweden's Acando
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Norwegian Air shares fall on MAX aircraft woes, lagging income
3OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION : EXCLUSIVE: Occidental emerges as heavy hitter in U.S. oil export boom
4MOLOGEN AG : MOLOGEN AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Article..
5COMMERZBANK : COMMERZBANK : Berlin backs Deutsche Bank merger despite risk of shortfall - sources

