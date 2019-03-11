News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Deutsche Bank's Arranged Marriage Gets Shove From ECB

Success is a mixture of being good and being lucky. Whatever you think about management at Deutsche Bank, luck isn't on its side.

JPMorgan's Own Clients Are Its Biggest ETF Buyers

JPMorgan's Japan-focused exchange-traded fund is one of the fastest ETFs ever to surpass $1 billion in assets, but its biggest buyers were JPMorgan's clients.

Bigger Than E*Trade: A Chinese Online Broker Soars

Bubbly Chinese stocks are back. Almost four years after an epic boom and bust, China's markets are on another roller-coaster ride, with shares in internet companies and brokerage houses among the most volatile.

Why This Fintech Star Can't Shake Off Short Sellers

German payments company Wirecard has grown spectacularly and some expect an equally spectacular fall. The fintech star's best defense is to explain its rise much more clearly.

Fed Chairman Powell Sees No Need to Change Rate Policy

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said in a '60 Minutes' interview that the U.S. economic outlook is favorable and that the economy doesn't require higher or lower interest rates now.

Central Banks Play a Game of Risk Management

The world's central banks, boxed in with few policy tools available, are engaged in a major policy reversal to ensure major economies don't sink into unexpected recession.

Deutsche Bank Executives Agree to Informal Talks With Commerzbank

Deutsche Bank's top executives have agreed to hold discussions with rival Commerzbank about a potential merger, as Germany's two biggest banks suffer prolonged performance and share-price declines.

Private Investors Enter Fannie and Freddie's Domain

Private investors are directly buying a small but growing share of loans that have long been the turf of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

Chinese Banks Scaled Back Lending in February, PBOC Says

Chinese banks sharply scaled back lending in February after issuing record-high loans at the start of the year, according to official data released on Sunday.

Regulators Eye Another Rewrite of Volcker Trading Restrictions

What was supposed to be Volcker 2.0-a more industry-friendly version of postcrisis Wall Street trading restrictions-could be replaced with a third try by regulators.