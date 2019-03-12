News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

U.S. Imposes Sanctions Against Venezuelan-Russian Bank

The U.S. government accused Moscow-based Evrofinance Mosnarbank of facilitating illicit transactions to benefit the regime of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

Powell: Revisions to Community Reinvestment Act Implementation Must 'Strengthen' Law's Mission

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said he was supportive of regulators' continuing efforts to improve the way they implement a 1977 law that requires federally insured banks to promote lending to borrowers in low- and moderate-income areas.

Firms to Pay $125 Million to Clients Over Fee-Disclosure Practices

Almost 80 investment advisory firms agreed to pay back more than $125 million to clients who were steered into higher-cost mutual funds without being clearly told about cheaper versions.

Wells Fargo Regulators Weigh Executive Shakeup as CEO Heads to Washington

Wells Fargo remains at sharp odds with its government overseers. How sharp should come into focus Tuesday, when CEO Timothy Sloan appears before a House Financial Services Committee.

KPMG Ex-Partner Convicted In 'Steal the Exam' Scandal

A former high-ranking partner at KPMG was convicted on accusations he was involved in a scheme to steal confidential information to help the Big Four accounting firm look better to its regulator, federal prosecutors said.

Deutsche Bank's Arranged Marriage Gets Shove From ECB

Success is a mixture of being good and being lucky. Whatever you think about management at Deutsche Bank, luck isn't on its side.

JPMorgan's Own Clients Are Its Biggest ETF Buyers

JPMorgan's Japan-focused exchange-traded fund is one of the fastest ETFs ever to surpass $1 billion in assets, but its biggest buyers were JPMorgan's clients.

Goldman Sachs Pulls Seed Capital From JUST ETF

Goldman Sachs Group is said to have pulled its seed capital from the Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF, slashing the socially responsible fund's assets under management by nearly half.

Bigger Than E*Trade: A Chinese Online Broker Soars

Bubbly Chinese stocks are back. Almost four years after an epic boom and bust, China's markets are on another roller-coaster ride, with shares in internet companies and brokerage houses among the most volatile.

Why This Fintech Star Can't Shake Off Short Sellers

German payments company Wirecard has grown spectacularly and some expect an equally spectacular fall. The fintech star's best defense is to explain its rise much more clearly.