News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Boeing Bonds Move Little in Wake of Crash

Boeing Co. shares tumbled for a second day after the latest crash of its 737 MAX aircraft, but the company's bonds saw little selling pressure.

TPG's McGlashan Stripped of Duties in Wake of College-Admission Scandal

Mr. McGlashan is among dozens of defendants, including several with ties to the private-equity and venture-capital industry, named in a federal suit unveiled Tuesday.

Fed Bans Two Ex-Goldman Bankers From Industry

The Federal Reserve Board of Governors has barred former Goldman Sachs bankers Tim Leissner and Roger Ng from the banking industry because of their alleged involvement in the 1MDB scandal.

Regulator Slams Wells Fargo After CEO Testifies to Congress

Wells Fargo Chief Executive Timothy Sloan faced combative questions from a bipartisan group of House lawmakers, his latest test in the yearslong fallout from his bank's sales-practices scandal.

Goldman Opens Up In-House Moneymaker to Outside Investors

A Goldman Sachs Group profit machine that has invested the bank's own money in Asian property, African startups and troubled U.S. retailers, among other ventures, is opening up to outside investors.

Major Blue Health Insurers to Combine

Two Blue Cross Blue Shield insurers based in Oregon and North Carolina plan a tie-up that will bring together powerful regional players generating some $16 billion in revenue and cover more than six million people.

KPMG Ex-Partner Convicted In 'Steal the Exam' Scandal

A former high-ranking partner at KPMG was convicted on accusations he was involved in a scheme to steal confidential information.

Bigger Than E*Trade: A Chinese Online Broker Soars

Bubbly Chinese stocks are back. Almost four years after an epic boom and bust, China's markets are on another roller-coaster ride, with shares in internet companies and brokerage houses among the most volatile.

U.S. Imposes Sanctions Against Venezuelan-Russian Bank

The U.S. government accused Moscow-based Evrofinance Mosnarbank of facilitating illicit transactions to benefit the regime of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

Powell: Revisions to Community Reinvestment Act Implementation Must 'Strengthen' Law's Mission

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said he was supportive of regulators' continuing efforts to improve the way they implement a 1977 law that requires federally insured banks to promote lending to borrowers in low- and moderate-income areas.