News : Economy & Forex
News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

03/14/2019 | 12:16am EDT
Former UBS Employee Sues for Sexual Harassment, Discrimination

A former UBS Group AG employee in London who alleges a more senior colleague raped her in 2017 is suing the Swiss bank for sexual harassment and discrimination. 

 
Democrats Aim to End Favorable Carried-Interest Tax Treatment

Private equity could be in for another fight over its favorite tax break. 

 
American Express May Become Less Rewarding

American Express has weathered the battle for lavish rewards, but it is increasingly exposed to credit risk. 

 
JPMorgan Chase to Open 90 Branches This Year

JPMorgan Chase expects to open 90 branches by the end of 2019 in cities such as Charlotte, Minneapolis and Nashville, as part of its plan to enter new markets. 

 
Brookfield Asset Management to Buy 62% of Oaktree Capital

Brookfield Asset Management is buying a majority stake in Oaktree Capital Management, bringing an end to the credit-investment firm's six-year run as a public company. 

 
China's Insurance Giant Thinks It's a Tech Company. Maybe It Is.

Stock markets are brimming with financial companies eager to be valued like high-growth tech stocks. Ping An, the world's second-largest insurer by market value, has a more compelling case than most. 

 
Keensight Capital Hits EUR1 Billion Cap on Latest Growth Fund

Paris-based private-equity shop Keensight Capital has raised EUR1 billion for its fifth growth buyout fund, according to Managing Partner Jean-Michel Beghin. 

 
Oaktree, Navis Capital Plan Sale of Asia Fitness Business

U.S.-based investment firm Oaktree Capital Management LP and its partner are looking to sell their Asia wellness business, including the popular Fitness First clubs, in a deal that could raise as much as $1 billion. 

 
Regulator Slams Wells Fargo After CEO Testifies to Congress

Wells Fargo Chief Executive Timothy Sloan faced combative questions from a bipartisan group of House lawmakers, his latest test in the yearslong fallout from his bank's sales-practices scandal. 

 
TPG's McGlashan Stripped of Duties in Wake of College-Admission Scandal

Mr. McGlashan is among dozens of defendants, including several with ties to the private-equity and venture-capital industry, named in a federal suit unveiled Tuesday.

