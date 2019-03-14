News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

State Street Partners with Harvard Professor on ESG Efforts

State Street said it will work with George Serafeim, a Harvard Business School professor of business administration, to advance the firm's environmental, social and governance investing research.

Big Banks Fined $100 Million for Hong Kong IPO Failures

Hong Kong's market regulator banned UBS from the most senior role on initial public offerings for a year, fining the Swiss bank and three rivals $100.2 million in total for cutting corners on IPOs.

Senators Want a Boost for SEC's Financial Recovery Powers

A bipartisan pair of U.S. senators want to give Wall Street's top cop more power to recover funds for burned investors.

Why Goldman Sachs Is Interested in a Small Bike Shop in Mexico

Fintech investors are flocking to Mexico to try to fill a gap in the country's credit market: loans to young businesses looking to expand.

Former UBS Employee Sues for Sexual Harassment, Discrimination

A former UBS employee in London who alleges a more senior colleague raped her in 2017 is suing the Swiss bank for sexual harassment and discrimination.

Life Was Short for Longevity Gains

The great gains in life expectancy as people gave up smoking and treatments for heart disease improved have run their course. In the U.K., at least, longevity has gone into reverse.

Democrats Aim to End Favorable Carried-Interest Tax Treatment

Private equity could be in for another fight over its favorite tax break.

American Express May Become Less Rewarding

American Express has weathered the battle for lavish rewards, but it is increasingly exposed to credit risk.

JPMorgan Chase to Open 90 Branches This Year

JPMorgan Chase expects to open 90 branches by the end of 2019 in cities such as Charlotte, Minneapolis and Nashville, as part of its plan to enter new markets.

Brookfield Asset Management to Buy 62% of Oaktree Capital

Brookfield Asset Management is buying a majority stake in Oaktree Capital Management, bringing an end to the credit-investment firm's six-year run as a public company.