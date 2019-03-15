Log in
News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

03/15/2019 | 12:16am EDT
Prominent Tech Investor Is Leaving Tiger Global

Lee Fixel, one of the best-known investors in private technology companies, intends to leave Tiger Global Management after a 13-year run. 

 
Former Mt. Gox Bitcoin Bigwig Is Found Guilty, Won't Likely Do Time

The former chief of what was once the world's largest bitcoin exchange was found guilty by a Tokyo court on some charges but received a suspended sentence, meaning he probably won't have to serve time in prison. 

 
Actor Leonardo DiCaprio Joins Princeville as Senior Adviser

Leonardo DiCaprio, the Oscar-winning actor and environmental activist, is taking on a different kind of supporting role as an adviser to growth-equity firm Princeville Capital. 

 
TPG Fires McGlashan After College Admissions Scandal

Private-equity firm TPG ousted William McGlashan Jr., founder of its growth investment unit and head of the firm's impact investment team, on Thursday after he was charged in this week's wide-ranging criminal college admissions scandal. 

 
Mark Penn's Stagwell Group Takes Stake in MDC Partners

Stagwell Group, an ad company founded by Mark Penn, agreed to acquire a minority stake in ad-holding company MDC Partners Inc. for $100 million, the companies said Thursday. 

 
JPMorgan Trading Desk Lends Ukraine $350 Million

JPMorgan Chase lent about $350 million to Ukraine, two weeks before a presidential election in the cash-strapped country. The deal could deliver millions of dollars in gains for JPMorgan. 

 
State Street Partners with Harvard Professor on ESG Efforts

State Street said it will work with George Serafeim, a Harvard Business School professor of business administration, to advance the firm's environmental, social and governance investing research. 

 
Big Banks Fined $100 Million for Hong Kong IPO Failures

Hong Kong's market regulator banned UBS from the most senior role on initial public offerings for a year, fining the Swiss bank and three rivals $100.2 million in total for cutting corners on IPOs. 

 
Senators Want a Boost for SEC's Financial Recovery Powers

A bipartisan pair of U.S. senators want to give Wall Street's top cop more power to recover funds for burned investors. 

 
Why Goldman Sachs Is Interested in a Small Bike Shop in Mexico

Fintech investors are flocking to Mexico to try to fill a gap in the country's credit market: loans to young businesses looking to expand.

