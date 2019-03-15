News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

UBS Sets Aside $516M For French Tax Case

UBS has set aside $516 million in provisions for a tax case in which French judges ordered the bank to pay a hefty fine for helping wealthy clients evade taxes.

SEC Charges Volkswagen With Defrauding U.S. Bond Investors

The SEC charged Volkswagen and its former Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn with defrauding U.S. investors in connection with the emissions-cheating scandal that the auto maker is trying to leave in the past.

Prominent Tech Investor Is Leaving Tiger Global

Lee Fixel, one of the best-known investors in private technology companies, intends to leave Tiger Global Management after a 13-year run.

Former Mt. Gox Bitcoin Bigwig Unlikely to Do More Jail Time

The former chief of the collapsed Mt. Gox bitcoin exchange, once the world's biggest, won a not-guilty verdict Friday on the more serious charges against him and was given a sentence that probably won't include prison time.

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio Joins Princeville as Senior Adviser

Leonardo DiCaprio, the Oscar-winning actor and environmental activist, is taking on a different kind of supporting role as an adviser to growth-equity firm Princeville Capital.

TPG Fires McGlashan After College Admissions Scandal

Private-equity firm TPG ousted William McGlashan Jr., founder of its growth investment unit and head of the firm's impact investment team, on Thursday after he was charged in this week's wide-ranging criminal college admissions scandal.

Mark Penn's Stagwell Group Takes Stake in MDC Partners

Stagwell Group, an ad company founded by Mark Penn, agreed to acquire a minority stake in ad-holding company MDC Partners Inc. for $100 million, the companies said Thursday.

JPMorgan Trading Desk Lends Ukraine $350 Million

JPMorgan Chase lent about $350 million to Ukraine, two weeks before a presidential election in the cash-strapped country. The deal could deliver millions of dollars in gains for JPMorgan.

State Street Partners with Harvard Professor on ESG Efforts

State Street said it will work with George Serafeim, a Harvard Business School professor of business administration, to advance the firm's environmental, social and governance investing research.

Big Banks Fined $100 Million for Hong Kong IPO Failures

Hong Kong's market regulator banned UBS from the most senior role on initial public offerings for a year, fining the Swiss bank and three rivals $100.2 million in total for cutting corners on IPOs.