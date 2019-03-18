Log in
News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

03/18/2019 | 12:16am EDT
Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank Enter Formal Merger Talks

Deutsche Bank and rival Commerzbank on Sunday confirmed they are formally discussing a merger, marking a new phase after years of speculation about the troubled fates of Germany's two biggest banks. 

 
Calpers Wants to Double Down on Private Equity

A new strategy to invest more deeply in private equity is roiling the nation's largest public pension fund. 

 
Fed Could Show Greater Confidence in Extended Rate Pause

Federal officials are likely to end their meeting this week signaling little if any appetite to raise interest rates this year, part of a strategy designed to reduce the risks of a sharp slowdown in global growth. 

 
Pimco Says Employees Used Key Figure in Scandal for College Prep

Pacific Investment Management Co. said employees had used the services of the firm founded by the man at the center of a sweeping college-admissions scandal but it had "no information" suggesting they acted improperly. 

 
Blackstone Backs First Buyout in Japan After Hiring Push

Blackstone Group's two-year hiring push in Japan has paid off with the firm's first buyout of a Japanese company. 

 
PricewaterhouseCoopers Settles With FDIC Over Failed Bank Audits

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. said it reached a $335 million settlement with PricewaterhouseCoopers related to its audits of Colonial Bank, a financial institution that failed during the financial crisis. 

 
Half of Insider-Trading Defendants Net Less Than $60,000

Insider trading evokes images of Wall Street whizzes whispering lucrative secrets, but many offenders are friends and family members of employees who score modest illegal gains. 

 
UBS Sets Aside $516M For French Tax Case

UBS has set aside $516 million in provisions for a tax case in which French judges ordered the bank to pay a hefty fine for helping wealthy clients evade taxes. 

 
SEC Charges Volkswagen With Defrauding U.S. Bond Investors

The SEC charged Volkswagen and its former Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn with defrauding U.S. investors in connection with the emissions-cheating scandal that the auto maker is trying to leave in the past. 

 
UBS Core Sustainable Assets Rise as Total Invested Assets Decline

UBS Group said that its core sustainable assets rose 72% to $313 billion in 2018 from $182 billion in 2017, despite a decline in the Swiss bank's total invested assets.

