News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Trump Administration Plans Flood Insurance Overhaul

The Trump administration plans to overhaul government-subsidized flood insurance, in a sweeping proposal that could raise rates on more expensive properties and those in higher-risk areas.

Banking's Back-Office Workhorses Are Merging as Technology Reshapes Finance

A global shake-up in the humdrum business of payments has set off a merger frenzy among the giant but obscure companies that connect banks, merchants and consumers.

Goldman Sachs Implements Its Own 'Rooney Rule' in Diversity Push

Managers at Goldman Sachs Group will be required to interview two diverse candidates for any open job, a push the firm hopes will change its heavily white, male workforce.

Calpers Gives New Private-Equity Plan Tentative Thumbs-Up

The national's largest pension fund is moving forward with a plan to fund two new captive private-equity vehicles.

Bitcoin Is in the Dumps, Spreading Gloom Over Crypto World

Bitcoin is in the longest slump of its 10-year history, forcing supporters to shelve dreams of global disruption and focus on simply tightening their belts long enough to outlast the downturn.

A $10 Billion Junk-Debt Sale Crosses Finish Line

Banks completed the largest sale of speculative-grade debt so far this year, allocating to investors more than $10 billion of bonds and loans to help fund the private-equity buyout of Johnson Controls International's automotive-battery business.

BNP Paribas Insurance Arm Increases Green Investment Goal

BNP Paribas Cardif, the insurance unit of BNP Paribas, said it is aiming for 3.5 billion euros in green investments by the end of 2020, up EUR1.1 billion from its previous goal.

Canadian Insurers Win Court Battle Over Investment Strategy

A group of Canadian insurers including Manulife and the insurance unit of Bank of Montreal won a court ruling that blocked a group of investors from pumping unlimited funds into legacy life-insurance policies.

Global Payments Giant to Be Created With $35 Billion FIS-Worldpay Deal

FIS agreed to acquire Worldpay for about $35 billion, creating a giant in payments and back-office financial services as more transactions move online.

KKR Hires Soros Fund Executive to Lead Digital Infrastructure Push

KKR has hired a senior executive from billionaire George Soros's investment firm to help spearhead its push into a growing area of infrastructure investing: communications.