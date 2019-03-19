News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Companies Call for Oversight of Firms That Advise Shareholders

Companies want proxy-advisory firms to face government oversight of their activities, a wish securities regulators are expected to act on as early as this spring.

More Detail and Plain English: Auditors' Reports Get a Makeover

Auditors are gearing up to revamp and expand audit reports to make them more helpful to investors and tell them more about what's going on inside companies. This includes more detail and simplified language.

Fed Faces Crucial Decision on Mix of Treasurys in Its Portfolio

As the Federal Reserve tries to decide when to stop shrinking its asset portfolio, an even more sensitive task may be to determine the composition of the Treasurys it holds, with implications for the economy and monetary policy.

3i Invests in Magnitude Software

3i Group PLC said it would invest in Magnitude Software Inc., an application data management provider, in a deal valued at $340 million. The investment will allow the software company's current private-equity backer, Audax Group, to exit its stake.

Blackstone Nears Deal to Acquire Servpro

Blackstone Group is nearing a deal to acquire cleaning- and emergency-restoration services provider Servpro Industries for more than $1 billion including debt.

Trump Administration Plans Flood Insurance Overhaul

The Trump administration plans to overhaul government-subsidized flood insurance, in a sweeping proposal that could raise rates on more expensive properties and those in higher-risk areas.

Banking's Back-Office Workhorses Are Merging as Technology Reshapes Finance

A global shake-up in the humdrum business of payments has set off a merger frenzy among the giant but obscure companies that connect banks, merchants and consumers.

Goldman Sachs Implements Its Own 'Rooney Rule' in Diversity Push

Managers at Goldman Sachs Group will be required to interview two diverse candidates for any open job, a push the firm hopes will change its heavily white, male workforce.

Calpers Gives New Private-Equity Plan Tentative Thumbs-Up

The national's largest pension fund is moving forward with a plan to fund two new captive private-equity vehicles.

A $10 Billion Junk-Debt Sale Crosses Finish Line

Banks completed the largest sale of speculative-grade debt so far this year, allocating to investors more than $10 billion of bonds and loans to help fund the private-equity buyout of Johnson Controls International's automotive-battery business.