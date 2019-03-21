News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Fed Leaves Rates Steady, Hints at No More 2019 Increases

The Federal Reserve held its benchmark interest rate steady, and a majority of officials signaled they might not raise the rate at all this year.

UBS Head Warns of Tough First Quarter

UBS Group Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti warned of a weak start to the year for the bank's investment-banking and wealth-management units, citing "one of the worst first-quarter environments in recent history."

CLSA CEO Quits, Following Chairman's Departure

CLSA Chief Executive Jonathan Slone resigned, signaling tighter Chinese control of the Asian securities house known for its research and for investor forums featuring keynote speakers such as Steve Bannon, Mike Tyson and Edward Snowden.

BlackRock Offers Its Lowest Ever Price for Index Mutual Fund

BlackRock is cutting the price big clients pay to invest in its largest equity index fund, a bid by the giant money manager to close the gap with cheaper rivals.

Raymond James CFO Retiring After 32-Year Run

America's longest-serving finance chief is stepping down. Jeff Julien, CFO at brokerage Raymond James Financial, is ending his tenure after more than three decades in the role.

Companies Call for Oversight of Firms That Advise Shareholders

Companies want proxy-advisory firms to face government oversight of their activities, a wish securities regulators are expected to act on as early as this spring.

More Detail and Plain English: Auditors' Reports Get a Makeover

Auditors are gearing up to revamp and expand audit reports to make them more helpful to investors and tell them more about what's going on inside companies. This includes more detail and simplified language.

3i Invests in Magnitude Software

3i Group PLC said it would invest in Magnitude Software Inc., an application data management provider, in a deal valued at $340 million. The investment will allow the software company's current private-equity backer, Audax Group, to exit its stake.

Blackstone Nears Deal to Acquire Servpro

Blackstone Group is nearing a deal to acquire cleaning- and emergency-restoration services provider Servpro Industries for more than $1 billion including debt.

Trump Administration Plans Flood Insurance Overhaul

The Trump administration plans to overhaul government-subsidized flood insurance, in a sweeping proposal that could raise rates on more expensive properties and those in higher-risk areas.