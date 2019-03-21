News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

After Suffering Bruising Losses, Ackman Pursues Quiet Recovery

William Ackman, once an omnipresent rabble-rouser, is barely visible these days. He has told investors he is avoiding hard-to-understand companies and returning to the basics of investment analysis.

Bank of England Steady as May Seeks Brexit Delay

The Bank of England held its benchmark interest rate steady and said it still expects to begin gently nudging up borrowing costs if the U.K.'s exit from the European Union goes smoothly.

A Central Banking Domino Effect Is in Motion

Abrupt changes in the policies of the world's largest central banks have rippled through smaller economies, leaving them with the prospect of low and even negative interest rates for years to come despite having mostly healthy economies.

Fed Signals Rates Will Stay Steady Amid Growth Fears

The Federal Reserve held its benchmark interest rate steady, and a majority of officials signaled they might not raise the rate at all this year.

Norges Bank Raises Key Rate, Bucking Trend

Norway's Norges Bank bucked the trend among major central banks by raising its key interest rate by 0.25 percentage points to 1% and flagging another increase before the end of the year.

SNB Holds Key Rate in Negative Territory

The Swiss National Bank kept its key interest rate in negative territory and downgraded its forecasts for inflation, suggesting no changes in policy into next year at least.

AXA to Raise $1.4B From US Stake Sale

AXA expects to raise roughly $1.4 billion from the sale of shares in its U.S. subsidiary, cutting its stake to below 50%.

EQT Explores Sale of Market Research Company FocusVision

The first deal EQT backed out of its debut U.S. midmarket fund could also become the fund's first exit.

Freddie Mac Names Brickman to Succeed Layton as CEO

Freddie Mac on Thursday said Donald Layton will retire as chief executive on July 1 and will be succeeded by its current president, David Brickman.

UBS Head Warns of Tough First Quarter

UBS Group Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti warned of a weak start to the year for the bank's investment-banking and wealth-management units, citing "one of the worst first-quarter environments in recent history."