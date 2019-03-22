News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Insurers and Hedge Fund Form Creditor Group in PG&E Bankruptcy

A group of insurance companies and a hedge fund have formed a creditor group to attempt recouping the billions of dollars in insurance payouts from PG&E stemming from damage caused by California wildfires, court documents show.

Freddie Mac Names Brickman to Succeed Layton as CEO

Freddie Mac on Thursday said Donald Layton will retire as chief executive on July 1 and will be succeeded by its current president, David Brickman.

Startup Marqeta Rides Investor Enthusiasm for Payments

Payments startup Marqeta is in advanced talks with investors to raise hundreds of millions of dollars in additional funds at a valuation of roughly $2 billion, according to people familiar with the deal.

Bank Stocks Slump on Revived Global Growth Worries

Lender stocks fell broadly Thursday, their second straight day of declines, after the Federal Reserve signaled caution on U.S. economic growth.

Bitcoin Futures Launch Hits Regulatory Snag

A plan by New York Stock Exchange-parent Intercontinental Exchange to launch the first physically-settled bitcoin futures contract has hit a regulatory snag.

After Suffering Bruising Losses, Ackman Pursues Quiet Recovery

William Ackman, once an omnipresent rabble-rouser, is barely visible these days. He has told investors he is avoiding hard-to-understand companies and returning to the basics of investment analysis.

Canaccord Genuity to Buy Thomas Miller Wealth Management

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. on Thursday said it agreed to buy U.K. wealth manager Thomas Miller Wealth Management Ltd. and the private client investment management business of Thomas Miller Investment (Isle of Man) Ltd.

A Central Banking Domino Effect Is in Motion

Abrupt changes in the policies of the world's largest central banks have rippled through smaller economies, leaving them with the prospect of low and even negative interest rates for years to come despite having mostly healthy economies.

Bank of England Steady as May Seeks Brexit Delay

The Bank of England held its benchmark interest rate steady and said it still expects to begin gently nudging up borrowing costs if the U.K.'s exit from the European Union goes smoothly.

Fed Signals Rates Will Stay Steady Amid Growth Fears

The Federal Reserve held its benchmark interest rate steady, and a majority of officials signaled they might not raise the rate at all this year.