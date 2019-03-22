Log in
News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

03/22/2019 | 07:16am EDT
BlackRock Is in Advanced Talks to Buy French Software Provider eFront

BlackRock is in advanced talks to buy French software firm eFront, as the world's largest money manager seeks to become a bigger provider of the technology used by Wall Street. 

 
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell Shows His Flexible Side

Flexibility is emerging as the hallmark of Jerome Powell's response to the first economic curveball he has faced during his tenure as Federal Reserve chairman, writes Nick Timiraos. 

 
Deutsche Bank Forecasts Revenue Rise

Deutsche Bank has forecast a slightly higher revenue this year boosted by an expected improvement at its key corporate and investment-bank division. 

 
Swedbank Backs CEO in Wake of Money-Laundering Report

Swedbank said it remains confident in its CEO after an external investigator delivered its initial report into accusations of the bank's involvement in money laundering. 

 
Deloitte Seeks More Legal Protection, Money as Abraaj Sale Process Draws Out

Liquidators from Deloitte, overseeing the break up of Abraaj Group's private-equity unit, are asking the Dubai firm's investors for additional legal protection and more money, the latest complication in the proposed sale of Abraaj's assets. 

 
Insurers and Hedge Fund Form Creditor Group in PG&E Bankruptcy

A group of insurance companies and a hedge fund have formed a creditor group to attempt recouping the billions of dollars in insurance payouts from PG&E stemming from damage caused by California wildfires, court documents show. 

 
U.S. Activist Investor Elliott Loses Hyundai Proxy Fight

U.S. hedge-fund manager Elliott Management lost its battle to boost dividends and gain board seats at South Korean auto giant Hyundai, highlighting the challenge activist investors face at Asia's family-run businesses. 

 
Freddie Mac Names Brickman to Succeed Layton as CEO

Freddie Mac on Thursday said Donald Layton will retire as chief executive on July 1 and will be succeeded by its current president, David Brickman. 

 
Startup Marqeta Rides Investor Enthusiasm for Payments

Payments startup Marqeta is in advanced talks with investors to raise hundreds of millions of dollars in additional funds at a valuation of roughly $2 billion, according to people familiar with the deal. 

 
Bank Stocks Slump on Revived Global Growth Worries

Lender stocks fell broadly Thursday, their second straight day of declines, after the Federal Reserve signaled caution on U.S. economic growth.

