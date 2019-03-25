News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Chicago Fed President Doesn't See Rate Rise Until Second Half of 2020

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said he doesn't expect an interest-rate increase in the U.S. until next year, probably in the second half.

PBOC Governor Vows to Further Open up Financial Sector

China central bank Governor Yi Gang said Beijing would further open up its financial sector to welcome more foreign investors and offered them the same treatment as their domestic counterparts.

Insurance Regulators Move to Close Loopholes

Insurance regulators are moving to plug legal loopholes used by a North Carolina insurance-company owner who lent at least $2 billion from his insurers to his personal enterprises.

Deutsche Bank's Investment-Bank Arm Looms Over Merger Talks

The German government has urged Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank to pursue a deal that would create a stronger lender, but cultural and business divides between the two companies could hinder talks.

Fed's Bostic Warns Rates Can Go Up or Down From Here

Atlanta Fed leader Raphael Bostic said all options are open for the central bank when it comes to interest-rate policy.

China's Huge Bond Market Is Coming to an ETF Near You Soon

China is becoming harder for investors to ignore and may soon be home to the world's second-largest bond market.

Cashing In on Volatility Has Been Tougher Than Expected for Cboe

Cboe Global Markets is trying to convince investors that new products and a technology upgrade can pull the options exchange operator out of a long share-price slump.

How The Points Guy Became the Credit-Card Kingmaker

Not so long ago, Brian Kelly was an HR employee. Now as founder and CEO of The Points Guy, a website that reviews rewards cards, he is one of the most powerful people in the business of credit cards.

Falling Stocks Lead to Payoff on Wagers in the 'Fear Gauge'

Bets on Wall Street's "fear gauge" paid off Friday as stocks tumbled.

Swedbank Cuts Ties With Customers Suspected of Money Laundering

Swedbank AB has cut ties with an undisclosed number of customers who are at the center of money-laundering allegations against the Stockholm-based lender, according to a third-party audit published Friday.