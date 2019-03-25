News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Venmo to Users: If You Owe Us Money, We're Coming for It

The payments service is trying to curb its losses. But some users say Venmo is going after the wrong people.

FHA Clamps Down on Risky Government-Backed Mortgages

The federal agency that insures mortgages for first-time home buyers is tightening its standards, concerned it is allowing too many risky loans to be extended.

Deutsche Bank's Investment-Bank Arm Looms Over Merger Talks

The German government has urged Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank to pursue a deal that would create a stronger lender, but cultural and business divides between the two companies could hinder talks.

Fed's Harker Says Central Bank May Raise Rates This Year

Philadelphia Fed leader Patrick Harker said Monday the central bank may yet raise rates this year even as risks around the outlook have risen.

Lyft Leading Wave of Startups Debuting With Giant Losses

With its IPO expected this week, Lyft will stand as the biggest test of the public market's appetite for money-losing companies since the dot-com era.

Chicago Fed President Doesn't See Rate Rise Until Second Half of 2020

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said he doesn't expect an interest-rate increase in the U.S. until next year, probably in the second half.

PBOC Governor Vows to Further Open up Financial Sector

China central bank Governor Yi Gang said Beijing would further open up its financial sector to welcome more foreign investors and offered them the same treatment as their domestic counterparts.

Insurance Regulators Move to Close Loopholes

Insurance regulators are moving to plug legal loopholes used by a North Carolina insurance-company owner who lent at least $2 billion from his insurers to his personal enterprises.

How The Points Guy Became the Credit-Card Kingmaker

Not so long ago, Brian Kelly was an HR employee. Now as founder and CEO of The Points Guy, a website that reviews rewards cards, he is one of the most powerful people in the business of credit cards.

Fed's Bostic Warns Rates Can Go Up or Down From Here

Atlanta Fed leader Raphael Bostic said all options are open for the central bank when it comes to interest-rate policy.