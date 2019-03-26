News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Fed's Rosengren: Fed Balance Sheet Cuts Didn't Cause Late 2018 Market Woes

Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said Monday the central bank's ongoing balance sheet drawdown wasn't the cause of financial market volatility into the closing months of last year.

Moore Says Fed's Pivot Validates Criticism of Rate Increases

Former Trump campaign adviser Stephen Moore, the president's latest pick for a Fed board seat, said the central bank's recent policy pivot shows that he was right to criticize its December interest-rate increase.

Cryptocurrency Miner Misses Hong Kong IPO

Bitmain Technologies, the world's largest cryptocurrency mining company, said it plans to list in the future, after a six-month deadline on its current listing application lapsed on Tuesday.

Banks Get Break on Hedging

Banks will be able to more easily hedge against the risks of the loans they originate without triggering stricter regulatory requirements, under rule changes made Monday.

J.W. Childs Rebrands Following Solicitation Charges Against Founder

J.W. Childs Associates LP has changed its name one month after its founder, John W. Childs, was charged with solicitation of prostitution.

The Apple Card Is Here, With Cash Back and Privacy Promises

The card will charge no fees, pay daily cash rewards and sync with consumers' iPhones to analyze their spending.

Venmo to Users: If You Owe Us Money, We're Coming for It

The payments service is trying to curb its losses. But some users say Venmo is going after the wrong people.

FHA Clamps Down on Risky Government-Backed Mortgages

The federal agency that insures mortgages for first-time home buyers is tightening its standards, concerned it is allowing too many risky loans to be extended.

Deutsche Bank's Investment-Bank Arm Looms Over Merger Talks

The German government has urged Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank to pursue a deal that would create a stronger lender, but cultural and business divides between the two companies could hinder talks.

Fed's Harker Says Central Bank May Raise Rates This Year

Philadelphia Fed leader Patrick Harker said Monday the central bank may yet raise rates this year even as risks around the outlook have risen.