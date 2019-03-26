News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Japan Watchdog Accuses Citigroup Unit of Manipulating Bonds Futures Market

The Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission recommended a $1.2 million fine for London-based Citigroup Global Markets.

Dutch Pension Fund Invests $6.6B in Sustainable Index

Dutch pension fund Pensioenfonds Detailhandel is moving 5.8 billion euros, or $6.6 billion, into a sustainable portfolio that tracks an index it created with FTSE Russell and BlackRock.

Fed's Rosengren: Fed Balance Sheet Cuts Didn't Cause Late 2018 Market Woes

Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said Monday the central bank's ongoing balance sheet drawdown wasn't the cause of financial market volatility into the closing months of last year.

Moore Says Fed's Pivot Validates Criticism of Rate Increases

Former Trump campaign adviser Stephen Moore, the president's latest pick for a Fed board seat, said the central bank's recent policy pivot shows that he was right to criticize its December interest-rate increase.

Meet the WSJ Survey's Most Accurate Economic Forecaster in 2018

Bernard Baumohl, chief global economist at The Economic Outlook Group, was the most accurate forecaster for 2018 in The Wall Street Journal's monthly survey.

Insurers Creating a Consumer Ratings Service for Cybersecurity

Some of the world's biggest insurers plan to work together on an assessment of the best cybersecurity defenses available to businesses, an unusual collaboration that highlights the rising dangers posed by digital hackers.

Banks Get Break on Hedging

Banks will be able to more easily hedge against the risks of the loans they originate without triggering stricter regulatory requirements, under rule changes made Monday.

J.W. Childs Rebrands Following Solicitation Charges Against Founder

J.W. Childs Associates LP has changed its name one month after its founder, John W. Childs, was charged with solicitation of prostitution.

The Apple Card Is Here, With Cash Back and Privacy Promises

The card will charge no fees, pay daily cash rewards and sync with consumers' iPhones to analyze their spending.

Venmo to Users: If You Owe Us Money, We're Coming for It

The payments service is trying to curb its losses. But some users say Venmo is going after the wrong people.