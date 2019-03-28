Log in
News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

03/28/2019 | 12:16am EDT
Lightspeed Co-Founder Out After Being Linked to College Admissions Scandal

Lightspeed Venture Partners has cut ties with a co-founder of the Silicon Valley venture-capital firm after learning he had a link to the nationwide college admissions scandal. 

 
Barclays Investment Bank Boss Steps Down as Part of Broad Restructuring

Barclays said the head of its investment bank will leave, as Chief Executive Jes Staley restructures the division while battling an activist investor. 

 
Supreme Court Sides With SEC in Broker False Statements Case

The Supreme Court upheld Securities and Exchange Commission efforts to sanction stockbrokers for disseminating false statements to clients. 

 
Yield Pressure on U.S. Banks May Intensify

Bank stocks have been hit especially hard by the drop in Treasury rates in recent days. 

 
Russian Money Laundering Scandal Spreads to Sweden

Police raided the headquarters of Swedbank as it faces suspicions of illegally tipping off shareholders that a TV report would accuse the lender of helping launder billions of dollars in illicit funds from Russia. 

 
Parmalat vs. Citigroup: 15 Years After Italian Scandal, Court Fight Rages On

An Italian court ruled in favor of Parmalat's owner in a long-standing dispute with Citigroup, which has argued that it was a victim of the dairy company's massive fraud, which is still reverberating 15 years later. 

 
For GE, Dropping KPMG Won't Be Easy

GE has signaled it may want to switch to a new auditor, after more than a century with KPMG. But the only other audit firms big enough to take on GE's massive audit all have potential conflicts of interest that could block them from doing so. 

 
More Than a Third of China Is Now Invested in One Giant Mutual Fund

The world's biggest money-market fund, overseen by China's Ant Financial, drew 114 million new investors last year despite regulatory pressure to shrink. 

 
Commerzbank Sees Higher Profits Despite Challenges

Commerzbank said it expects profit to be slightly higher this year despite what Chairman Martin Zielke describe as a challenging environment ahead. 

 
Equifax, FICO Team Up to Sell Consumer Data to Banks

Two consumer-credit giants plan to start working together to sell consumers' data to banks, the latest attempt to feed banks' appetite for more information on customers.

