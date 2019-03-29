News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan Steps Down

The bank chief's departure ended a 31-year career at Wells Fargo and an arduous two-and-a-half-year effort to get the company back on solid footing after a fake-account scandal erupted in 2016.

Wheels Come Off Wells Fargo Stagecoach Yet Again

The lender is still a long way from cleaning up the mess as Tim Sloan steps down.

SEC Delays Program to Rein In Rebates in Win for Exchanges

The Securities and Exchange Commission temporarily halted its own initiative to limit the rebates that stock exchanges can pay to attract investors' orders.

Morgan Stanley's No. 2 Executive to Retire

Morgan Stanley's second-in-command, Colm Kelleher, is retiring, opening a seat whose filling will signal the Wall Street firm's likely heir apparent.

Capital Question Clouds Deutsche Bank Merger Talks

One of the big questions surrounding Deutsche Bank's possible merger with Commerzbank is how much capital it might need to raise from shareholders to finance the deal.

Deutsche Bank Plans New Electronic Stock-Trading Venture

Deutsche Bank plans to launch a new electronic platform where it will trade U.S. stocks directly with large clients, instead of matching buyers and sellers for a fee like Wall Street banks typically do.

State Street CIO Sparks Culture Change Around Problem-Solving

State Street's chief information officer is shaking up how the 227-year-old bank tests new ideas, an effort that has brought new services such as a chatbot for investors and a blockchain-based auditing system.

Law Firm Wins $55 Million Settlement in 401(k) Fee Suit

The law firm that helped pioneer 401(k)-fee lawsuits against big companies more than a decade ago announced a $55 million settlement against ABB, a company specializing in power grids and robotics.

Swedbank Ousts CEO Amid Money-Laundering Scandal

Swedbank fired its CEO a day after Swedish police raided the bank's headquarters as part of a widening money-laundering scandal involving billions of dollars of suspicious money, mostly from Russia.

The 4% Mortgage Is Back

Mortgage rates are fast falling toward 4%, a rate low enough that economists and lenders believe it will help jump-start the housing market again.