News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Big Banks Reach for Small Deals as Merger Boom Slows

Investment bankers across Wall Street are tripping over themselves, and sometimes each other, to win business advising smaller companies on deals-assignments they would have scoffed at a few years ago.

Official Says White House Stands Behind Moore's Fed Nomination

The White House is standing behind the proposed nomination of Stephen Moore to the Federal Reserve board, a senior administration official said Monday, following reports of Mr. Moore's past legal and financial problems.

Magellan Midstream Partners Names New Finance Chief

Oil pipeline company Magellan Midstream Partners promoted Jeff Holman to chief financial officer effective May 1.

Fed's Kashkari Says It Isn't Time to Cut Rates

Neel Kashkari, one of the Federal Reserve's most consistent opponents of interest-rate increases, says it isn't the time for the central bank to cut borrowing costs.

Debt Investors at a Crossroads as Fed Pivots

A sharp drop in Treasury yields has stirred a debate among investors about whether to take heart from the central bank's pivot to a more growth-friendly posture or be wary of the potentially troubling causes that prompted the shift.

Crypto Fundraising Slows Markedly

The market for initial coin offerings, which boomed last year after the surge in bitcoin and other digital currencies, has fallen sharply in 2019 amid a regulatory crackdown.

China's Riskiest Dollar Bonds Are Surging

A fear gauge for the junk bond market has receded. Prices of U.S. dollar bonds issued by Chinese companies with non-investment-grade credit ratings surged in the first quarter of 2019, rewarding investors who bought the securities when many of them were trading at distressed levels last year.

Scandals Tarnished Wells Fargo. Washington Claimed Its CEO.

John Stumpf quit as Wells Fargo chief executive 13 days after a brutal appearance before Congress. His successor, Timothy Sloan, lasted 16 days before stepping down.

Wells Fargo Seeks a CEO to Charm Washington, Fix Bank

Wells Fargo's board is on the hunt for a new chief executive who can appease regulators while repairing the bank's battered operations. It won't be easy.

Fed's Quarles Endorses Patient Approach Toward Future Policy Adjustments

Federal Reserve governor Randal Quarles endorsed the central bank's expectation that it will hold off on interest-rate increases for a while as officials wait to see how the economy evolves in the months ahead.