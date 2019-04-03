News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

White House Nominates Allison H. Lee for SEC Seat

Former enforcement lawyer would join regulator as it considers stricter rules for brokers.

AIG CEO Brian Duperreault's Pay Totaled $20.9 Million in 2018

American International Group Chief Executive 's pay was cut in half from a year earlier when his compensation package included a $12 million sign-on bonus.

Regulators Float Plan to Penalize Certain Debt Purchases by Banks

U.S. bank regulators proposed steps to toughen a bailout-prevention rule that will penalize big banks for purchases of certain debt issued by other large financial firms.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering the Financial Services sector. Published exclusively on Dow Jones Newswires throughout the day.

Young Americans Faring Less Well in Credit Markets, New York Fed Report Finds

Young Americans are getting left behind when it comes to credit access, the New York Federal Reserve said in a report released Tuesday.

BlackRock Launches Sweeping Overhaul in Bid to Boost Growth

BlackRock, the world's largest money manager, is undertaking its most sweeping organizational overhaul in a decade as it wrestles with how to keep its empire growing.

U.K. Lawmakers Propose 'Structural Break-Up' of Big Four Accounting Firms

Parliamentarians called for an overhaul of the country's audit sector on Tuesday as it faces scrutiny following several high-profile corporate collapses.

European Bank Mergers 'Inevitable' - JPM

Consolidation in the European banking sector is "inevitable" and "makes sense," JPMorgan's head of banking business in Europe told Handelsblatt.

Funds Don't Always Vote for Policies They Publicly Back

Investors of funds billed as standard bearers for workplace diversity and climate-change policies might be surprised to find that their portfolio managers aren't necessarily putting their money where their mouth is.

Big Banks Reach for Small Deals as Merger Boom Slows

Investment bankers across Wall Street are tripping over themselves, and sometimes each other, to win business advising smaller companies on deals-assignments they would have scoffed at a few years ago.