News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

04/04/2019 | 07:16am EDT
The Berkshire Empire Is Quietly Collaborating More Than Ever

Warren Buffett allows CEOs at Berkshire Hathaway's various businesses to set their own strategies. In recent years they have been working together much more, hinting at the conglomerate's future. 

 
Commerzbank Gains on Report of UniCredit Interest

Shares in Commerzbank rose more than 3% after the Financial Times reported that Italy's UniCredit is preparing to launch a bid for the German lender if talks with Deutsche Bank fall through.

UBS is reviewing options for its asset-management arm, including a merger or a partial sale, according to Bloomberg. 

 
Tradeweb Sets $6 Billion IPO, Seizing on Hot Market

Online bond-trading platform Tradeweb Markets will sell shares at $27 apiece in its initial public offering, exceeding the range it had targeted of $24 to $26 a share. 

 
H.I.G. Capital to Buy Weight-Loss Brand Jenny Craig

Private-equity firm H.I.G. Capital is acquiring weight-loss brand Jenny Craig from consumer-focused PE investor North Castle Partners, said a person familiar with the matter. 

 
Private-Jet Cryptocurrency Gets Pass From SEC

A private-jet company won the ability to sell a digital token that doesn't require oversight by financial regulators. The hitch: The token won't operate like others, diminishing its allure to fans of cryptocurrencies. 

 
PwC Tests Blockchain for Validating Job Candidates' Credentials

PricewaterhouseCoopers is experimenting with using blockchain technology to validate a job candidate's credentials, with the goal of speeding up the vetting process. 

 
Lenders Enjoy a Mini Refinancing Boom, but It Might Not Last Long

Falling mortgage rates have spurred a mini refinancing boom, a piece of good news for banks and other lenders that have been grappling with a cooling housing market. 

 
Accounting Rule Maker Rejects Banks' Proposal

The Financial Accounting Standards Board rejected banks' proposal to soften the impact of a change that will force lenders to book losses on soured loans much faster. 

 
Buyout Debt Threatens Apollo's Big Shale Bet

Apollo Global Management and other investors had black gold in mind when they acquired EP Energy seven years ago. Instead, the debt-fueled deal has delivered black eyes.

