News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

04/04/2019 | 04:16pm EDT
Tradeweb Surges in Market Debut

Online bond-trading platform Tradeweb Markets surged in its market debut, as investors continued to show strong interest in new issues. 

 
Financial Institutions Sued in U.S. Over Downed Malaysia Airlines Flight

The family of a U.S.-Dutch citizen killed in the crash of a Malaysia Airlines Flight in 2014 allege that MoneyGram, Western Union and two Russian banks were responsible for providing financial support to the pro-Russian separatists involved in the downing of the plane. 

 
The Berkshire Empire Is Quietly Collaborating More Than Ever

Warren Buffett allows CEOs at Berkshire Hathaway's various businesses to set their own strategies. In recent years they have been working together much more, hinting at the conglomerate's future. 

 
Fund Giant Vanguard Plans to Launch Commodities Fund

Mutual-fund giant Vanguard said it plans to launch a commodities fund aimed at investors seeking portfolio diversification and a potential hedge against inflation risk. 

 
Trump Intends to Nominate Herman Cain for Fed Seat

President Trump intends to nominate former GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain for a position on the Federal Reserve Board. 

 
Commerzbank Gains on Report of UniCredit Interest

Shares in Commerzbank rose more than 3% after the Financial Times reported that Italy's UniCredit is preparing to launch a bid for the German lender if talks with Deutsche Bank fall through.

UBS is reviewing options for its asset-management arm, including a merger or a partial sale, according to Bloomberg. 

 
Fed's Mester Says Rate Increases Still Possible

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said Thursday it remains possible the U.S. central bank might raise rates again. 

 
When Tech's Hottest Names Go Public, This Is Who They Call

Lawyer Julie Gao advised on stock sales that raised more than $20 billion last year, including seven of the 10 largest Chinese tech IPOs. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services. Published exclusively on Dow Jones Newswires throughout the day.

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
