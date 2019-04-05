Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/05/2019 | 12:16am EDT
Trump Picks Herman Cain for Fed Seat

President Trump said he intends to nominate former GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain to the Federal Reserve's board of governors, signaling his desire to remake the nation's central bank after complaining about it for months. 

 
Fed's Mester Says Rate Increases Still Possible

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said Thursday it remains possible the U.S. central bank might raise rates again. 

 
Fed's Harker Sees at Most One Rate Rise in 2019, Another In 2020

Philadelphia Fed leader Patrick Harker said he still believes it's likely the central bank has some rate increases ahead of it. 

 
Financial Institutions Sued in U.S. Over Downed Malaysia Airlines Flight

The family of a U.S.-Dutch citizen killed in the crash of a Malaysia Airlines Flight in 2014 allege that MoneyGram, Western Union and two Russian banks were responsible for providing financial support to the pro-Russian separatists involved in the downing of the plane. 

 
The Berkshire Empire Is Quietly Collaborating More Than Ever

Warren Buffett allows CEOs at Berkshire Hathaway's various businesses to set their own strategies. In recent years they have been working together much more, hinting at the conglomerate's future. 

 
Fund Giant Vanguard Plans to Launch Commodities Fund

Mutual-fund giant Vanguard said it plans to launch a commodities fund aimed at investors seeking portfolio diversification and a potential hedge against inflation risk. 

 
Neuberger Berman's Dyal Raises $7 Billion to Buy Private-Equity Firm Stakes

Dyal Capital Partners, already one of the largest investors in stakes of private-equity management companies, has raised about $7 billion for its fourth fund and isn't done yet, according to securities filings and a person familiar with the situation. 

 
Commerzbank Gains on Report of UniCredit Interest

Shares in Commerzbank rose more than 3% after the Financial Times reported that Italy's UniCredit is preparing to launch a bid for the German lender if talks with Deutsche Bank fall through.

UBS is reviewing options for its asset-management arm, including a merger or a partial sale, according to Bloomberg. 

 
When Tech's Hottest Names Go Public, This Is Who They Call

Lawyer Julie Gao advised on stock sales that raised more than $20 billion last year, including seven of the 10 largest Chinese tech IPOs.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:33aSwedbank chairman Lars Idermark steps down
RE
01:33aMore Japanese households see inflation picking up ahead - BOJ survey
RE
01:29aOil prices dip amid economic concerns, but on track for weekly gain
RE
01:27aAsian currencies fail to build on optimism over U.S.-China talks
RE
01:16aJapan's coincident index improves, government maintains econ view
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:12aU S NEWS & WORLD REPORT LP : .S. News & World Report Annonces April's Best New Car Deals
PU
01:07aMACKAY REGIONAL COUNCIL : Sugar Shed shows true spirit
PU
01:02aWORLD BANK : As Growth Slows in Europe and Central Asia, Financial Inclusion Can Play Key Role Addressing Long-Term Challenges
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : Elon Musk safe for now as U.S. judge urges Tesla CEO, SEC to end tweet dispute
2EXCLUSIVE: Saudi Arabia threatens to ditch dollar oil trades to stop 'NOPEC' - sources
3BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Ethiopia inquiry shows Boeing MAX hurtling uncontrolled to disaster
4SK HYNIX INC : Samsung Electronics sees lowest quarterly profit in more than two years
5Jeff Bezos keeps Amazon voting power in divorce settlement

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About