News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Swedbank Chairman Announces Immediate Departure

Swedbank's chairman has decided to leave with immediate effect, saying the continued media attention around the bank conflicts with his role as chief executive of Swedish forestry group Sodra.

Trump Picks Herman Cain for Fed Seat

President Trump said he intends to nominate former GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain to the Federal Reserve's board of governors, signaling his desire to remake the nation's central bank after complaining about it for months.

Fed's Mester Says Rate Increases Still Possible

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said Thursday it remains possible the U.S. central bank might raise rates again.

Fed's Harker Sees at Most One Rate Rise in 2019, Another In 2020

Philadelphia Fed leader Patrick Harker said he still believes it's likely the central bank has some rate increases ahead of it.

Financial Institutions Sued in U.S. Over Downed Malaysia Airlines Flight

The family of a U.S.-Dutch citizen killed in the crash of a Malaysia Airlines Flight in 2014 allege that MoneyGram, Western Union and two Russian banks were responsible for providing financial support to the pro-Russian separatists involved in the downing of the plane.

The Berkshire Empire Is Quietly Collaborating More Than Ever

Warren Buffett allows CEOs at Berkshire Hathaway's various businesses to set their own strategies. In recent years they have been working together much more, hinting at the conglomerate's future.

Fund Giant Vanguard Plans to Launch Commodities Fund

Mutual-fund giant Vanguard said it plans to launch a commodities fund aimed at investors seeking portfolio diversification and a potential hedge against inflation risk.

Neuberger Berman's Dyal Raises $7 Billion to Buy Private-Equity Firm Stakes

Dyal Capital Partners, already one of the largest investors in stakes of private-equity management companies, has raised about $7 billion for its fourth fund and isn't done yet, according to securities filings and a person familiar with the situation.

Commerzbank Gains on Report of UniCredit Interest

Shares in Commerzbank rose more than 3% after the Financial Times reported that Italy's UniCredit is preparing to launch a bid for the German lender if talks with Deutsche Bank fall through.

UBS is reviewing options for its asset-management arm, including a merger or a partial sale, according to Bloomberg.