News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Trump Administration Officials Back Herman Cain Despite Scrutiny

White House officials on Sunday backed Herman Cain for a seat on the Federal Reserve's board of governors even after the former restaurant executive and onetime GOP presidential candidate warned that he expects renewed scrutiny of sexual-harassment allegations against him.

Falling Fees Boost Appeal of Sustainable ETFs

The fee-cutting fervor sweeping the U.S. asset-management industry is drawing more investors into exchange-traded funds built on environmental, social and governance criteria, known as ESG ETFs.

Wall Street Firms Cut Treasury Yield Forecasts

Wall Street firms are lowering their forecasts for U.S. government bond yields, the latest sign of investors' mounting worries about slowing economic growth.

OUE Commercial REIT, OUE Hospitality Trust to Merge

Singapore-listed OUE Commercial REIT and OUE Hospitality Trust are plan to merge in a deal that could place the combined entity among the top 10 real-estate investment trusts in the country.

An Investigator, a Financial-Adviser 'Heir' and an Elderly Client: How Lines Get Blurred in Insurance Regulation

A financial adviser and his firm faced no regulatory action after a state investigator concluded the adviser acted unethically and violated Maryland insurance laws when he received a windfall from an elderly client's estate.

Hedge-Fund Manager Bill Browder Calls for Top Level Staffing Changes at Swedbank as Chairman Resigns

The resignation of Lars Idermark comes just over a week after the Swedbank board fired Birgitte Bonneson as CEO.

Norway Cuts Emerging-Market Bonds From Its Sovereign-Wealth Fund

The country's $1 trillion sovereign-wealth fund is set to slash its holdings of emerging-market bonds, a move closely watched by other investors given the fund's massive size.

Debt Investor Alcentra Capital to Explore Strategic Alternatives

Alcentra Capital Corp., which has been under pressure by an activist investor, said its board has hired financial advisory firm Houlihan Lokey Capital Inc. to help evaluate strategic alternatives.

Trading Firm Jane Street Challenges Wall Street

High-tech trading firm Jane Street Capital, known for its dominance of the exchange-traded fund market, is pushing into territory long controlled by Wall Street banks: corporate bonds.

Swedbank Chairman Announces Immediate Departure

Swedbank's chairman has decided to leave with immediate effect, saying the continued media attention around the bank conflicts with his role as chief executive of Swedish forestry group Sodra.