News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

0
04/11/2019 | 12:16am EDT
Fed Minutes: Little Need Seen to Change Interest Rates This Year

Federal Reserve officials signaled greater conviction at their meeting last month that they wouldn't need to change interest rates this year. 

 
Big-Bank Chiefs, Democrats Spar at House Hearing

The chief executives at seven of the largest U.S. banks faced adversarial questioning from House Democrats on Wednesday, as lawmakers evaluated changes in the industry since the financial crisis. 

 
JPMorgan, Wells Fargo to Give Glimpse Into Fed's Impact on Banks

Earnings season kicks off in earnest Friday, giving investors a look at how the Federal Reserve's shift on monetary policy affected the biggest U.S. banks. 

 
ECB's Draghi Shows Willingness to Bolster Faltering Eurozone Economy

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi signaled that the bank could act to shore up the eurozone's faltering economy if the outlook darkens, underscoring deepening concerns over a longer-than-expected slowdown. 

 
Turkey Unveils $5 Billion Plan to Help Banks Manage Bad Debts

Turkey's Finance Minister Berat Albayrak announced a $5 billion plan to help the country's banks cope with a rise in corporate defaults, a remedy analysts said may not be enough to erase the towering debt left by a decade of credit-fuelled growth and avert protracted economic recession. 

 
The Long Bull Market Has Failed to Fix Public Pensions

Robust gains from the longest bull market in U.S. history have failed to solve the deep-seated problems of the nation's public pensions. But there is a simple reason why pensions are in such rough shape. 

 
China's Giant Money-Market Fund Scraps Investment Caps

China's biggest money-market mutual fund is lifting restrictions on how much individuals can invest in it, after suffering through months of outflows to rivals. 

 
It's Up To the Senate Whether the Fed Is Politicized

For more than a generation, the Federal Reserve has floated above politics, even as partisan conflict has consumed other public institutions. That's a norm both parties have taken for granted-until now. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services. 

 
Standard Chartered to Pay $1.1 Billion in Iran Sanctions Settlement

Standard Chartered agreed to pay $1.1 billion to settle allegations it violated sanctions on Iran and other countries, marking the end of a long-running probe by regulators that had weighed on the bank's share price.

0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:21a'CHINESE SPIES' STOLE SECRETS FROM CHIP EQUIPMENT MAKER ASML : Dutch newspaper FD
RE
01:18aOil prices fall on surging U.S. crude supply, economic slowdown
RE
01:16aDEUTSCHE BOERSE : in Talks with Refinitiv Over Forex Units
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:11aChina producer inflation picks up for first time in nine months, eases deflation worries
RE
01:10aHOW TO SAY THE 'R-WORD' : bank executives grapple with recession talk
RE
01:02aASIA MARKETS: China Stocks Lead Declines For Asia As Fed Minutes Show Data May Tweak Stance
DJ
12:33aVolkswagen eyes big stake in China partner JAC, taps Goldman - sources
RE
12:28aVolkswagen eyes big stake in China partner JAC, taps Goldman-sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

