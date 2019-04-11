News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Yellen Offers a Warning to Trump's Central Bank Picks

Former Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen sent an indirect warning to two potential Trump central bank picks, saying if they want to be relevant, they will need to check their politics at the door.

Frustrated by the Tech Industry, Small Banks Start to Rebel

Small lenders are struggling to keep up with big banks' flashy tech offerings, so they turn to service providers for help. But many are pushing back against what they view as onerous contracts and mediocre digital offerings.

Generali Plans EUR1B Asset-Management Launch

Generali plans to launch a boutique asset-management company with an initial investment of EUR1 billion in the first fund.

Deutsche Boerse in Talks with Refinitiv

Deutsche Boerse said it's in talks with Refinitiv--formerly the financial-and-risk arm of Thomson Reuters--to buy some of its foreign-exchange businesses.

Fed Minutes: Little Need Seen to Change Interest Rates This Year

Federal Reserve officials signaled greater conviction at their meeting last month that they wouldn't need to change interest rates this year.

Big-Bank Chiefs, Democrats Spar at House Hearing

The chief executives at seven of the largest U.S. banks faced adversarial questioning from House Democrats on Wednesday, as lawmakers evaluated changes in the industry since the financial crisis.

JPMorgan, Wells Fargo to Give Glimpse Into Fed's Impact on Banks

Earnings season kicks off in earnest Friday, giving investors a look at how the Federal Reserve's shift on monetary policy affected the biggest U.S. banks.

ECB's Draghi Shows Willingness to Bolster Faltering Eurozone Economy

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi signaled that the bank could act to shore up the eurozone's faltering economy if the outlook darkens, underscoring deepening concerns over a longer-than-expected slowdown.

Turkey Unveils $5 Billion Plan to Help Banks Manage Bad Debts

Turkey's Finance Minister Berat Albayrak announced a $5 billion plan to help the country's banks cope with a rise in corporate defaults, a remedy analysts said may not be enough to erase the towering debt left by a decade of credit-fuelled growth and avert protracted economic recession.

The Long Bull Market Has Failed to Fix Public Pensions

Robust gains from the longest bull market in U.S. history have failed to solve the deep-seated problems of the nation's public pensions. But there is a simple reason why pensions are in such rough shape.