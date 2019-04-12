Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/12/2019 | 12:16am EDT
Abraaj Founder Charged With Fraud in U.S.

The founder of insolvent private-equity firm Abraaj Group was charged in the U.S. with defrauding investors by misappropriating more than $230 million from a health-care fund. 

 
GOP Opposition Imperils Trump Pick of Cain for Fed Board

Four GOP senators said they would oppose the nomination of former restaurant executive Herman Cain to the Federal Reserve board, effectively dashing President Trump's hopes of putting a political ally on the powerful body. 

 
McKinsey Broke the Rules, Now It Wants  to Rewrite Them

McKinsey has been authorized to devise conflict-of-interest guidelines for the bankruptcy industry, even though the consulting firm paid $32.5 million to settle allegations that undisclosed conflicts tainted its own bankruptcy work. 

 
Vanguard to Take Tougher Stance Against Overextended Board Members

Vanguard Group is taking a tougher stance against companies whose board members it believes are stretched too thin. 

 
Citigroup President Jamie Forese to Retire

The No. 2 executive at Citigroup, Jamie Forese, is retiring and will be succeeded by a deputy, the bank's CEO said in a memo. 

 
U.S. Treasury Sanctions Lebanese Currency Exchange

The Treasury Department levied sanctions against a Lebanese currency exchange for allegedly laundering money for Colombian drug cartels and handling transactions for Iran-backed Hezbollah. 

 
Fed's Williams Happy With Current Monetary Policy Stance

Federal Reserve Bank of New York leader John Williams said he is fine with where central bank monetary policy stands, in comments that also indicated the economy was probably not as weak at the start of the year as many had expected. 

 
Rockefeller Foundation Wants to Manage Investors' Money

The foundation has created a new unit that will raise funds from investors and place it in companies or products it determines are benefiting society at large. 

 
ILPA Releases Guidance for Fund Restructurings

Private-equity sponsors should give investors complete information and plenty of time to make a decision during the fund-restructuring process, the largest trade group for private-equity investors said. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:40aTesla begins offering leases for Model 3
RE
12:39aJapan urges G20 to strengthen global coordination
RE
12:33aAsian shares dip on caution over global growth, U.S. earnings
RE
12:33aAUSTRALIAN WOOL INNOVATION : Next generation set to take up the National Merino Challenge
PU
12:23aR&I VIEW : Toshiba's LNG Business Sale Becomes Uncertain
PU
12:17aJapan seen hiking sales tax to 10 percent in October, fourth-quarter GDP to contract - Reuters poll
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:14aWATERNSW : Blue-green algae Red Alert for Murrumbidgee River at Redbank Weir
PU
12:04aMost Southeast Asian stocks fall, investors cautious ahead of China trade data
RE
04/11MALAYSIAN RATING BERHAD : MARC affirms ratings on Kinabalu Capital's Issue 2 Class A/B/C MTN and CP issuances with stable outlook
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Uber unveils IPO with warning it may never make a profit
2PANASONIC CORPORATION : Tesla, Panasonic to seek productivity gains before new battery investments
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : FAA to meet with U.S. airlines, pilot unions on Boeing 737 MAX
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : CEO says 737 MAX software update working as designed
5LYFT INC : LYFT : How Uber and Lyft compare on key financial metrics
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About