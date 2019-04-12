News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Abraaj Founder Charged With Fraud in U.S.

The founder of insolvent private-equity firm Abraaj Group was charged in the U.S. with defrauding investors by misappropriating more than $230 million from a health-care fund.

GOP Opposition Imperils Trump Pick of Cain for Fed Board

Four GOP senators said they would oppose the nomination of former restaurant executive Herman Cain to the Federal Reserve board, effectively dashing President Trump's hopes of putting a political ally on the powerful body.

McKinsey Broke the Rules, Now It Wants to Rewrite Them

McKinsey has been authorized to devise conflict-of-interest guidelines for the bankruptcy industry, even though the consulting firm paid $32.5 million to settle allegations that undisclosed conflicts tainted its own bankruptcy work.

Vanguard to Take Tougher Stance Against Overextended Board Members

Vanguard Group is taking a tougher stance against companies whose board members it believes are stretched too thin.

Citigroup President Jamie Forese to Retire

The No. 2 executive at Citigroup, Jamie Forese, is retiring and will be succeeded by a deputy, the bank's CEO said in a memo.

U.S. Treasury Sanctions Lebanese Currency Exchange

The Treasury Department levied sanctions against a Lebanese currency exchange for allegedly laundering money for Colombian drug cartels and handling transactions for Iran-backed Hezbollah.

Fed's Williams Happy With Current Monetary Policy Stance

Federal Reserve Bank of New York leader John Williams said he is fine with where central bank monetary policy stands, in comments that also indicated the economy was probably not as weak at the start of the year as many had expected.

Rockefeller Foundation Wants to Manage Investors' Money

The foundation has created a new unit that will raise funds from investors and place it in companies or products it determines are benefiting society at large.

ILPA Releases Guidance for Fund Restructurings

Private-equity sponsors should give investors complete information and plenty of time to make a decision during the fund-restructuring process, the largest trade group for private-equity investors said.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

