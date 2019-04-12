News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

JPMorgan Results Beat Expectations on Strength in Consumer Unit

The nation's largest bank by assets, JPMorgan Chase, reported its first quarter net income rose 5%, as strength in consumer banking offset a decline in trading revenue.

Wells Fargo Posts Higher Profit, But Revenue Slides

Wells Fargo, the fourth largest bank in the U.S. by assets, reported better-than-expected earnings for the first-quarter, though revenue continued to decline across all of its businesses.

Soros-Backed Hedge Fund CJW Shelves Plans for Launch

A deal by Soros Fund Management to invest in a new hedge fund to be launched by London trader Chris Wheeler has fallen apart.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services. Exclusively on Dow Jones Newswires throughout the day.

PNC Results Lifted by Loan Growth

Revenue and profit at PNC Financial Services Group increased in the first quarter, while the bank's provision for credit losses doubled as a result of loan growth.

Banco Santander to Take Over Mexican Subsidiary with EUR2.6 Billion Offer

Spain's Banco Santander intends to make a 2.56 billion euro all-stock offer for all the shares it doesn't already hold in its Mexico subsidiary, as part of the company's overall strategy to deploy more capital in Latin America.

How Trump's Pressure Puts the Fed in a Policy Pickle

President Trump says he would like not only to see rate cuts but also a resumption of the Fed's bond-buying program. This jawboning runs the risk of putting the central bank in a position where it may seem as though it's implementing policy based on political pressure.

Abraaj Founder Charged With Fraud in U.S.

The founder of insolvent private-equity firm Abraaj Group was charged in the U.S. with defrauding investors by misappropriating more than $230 million from a health-care fund.

GOP Opposition Imperils Trump Pick of Cain for Fed Board

Four GOP senators said they would oppose the nomination of former restaurant executive Herman Cain to the Federal Reserve board, effectively dashing President Trump's hopes of putting a political ally on the powerful body.

McKinsey Broke the Rules, Now It Wants to Rewrite Them

McKinsey has been authorized to devise conflict-of-interest guidelines for the bankruptcy industry, even though the consulting firm paid $32.5 million to settle allegations that undisclosed conflicts tainted its own bankruptcy work.