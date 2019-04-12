Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/12/2019 | 11:16am EDT
JPMorgan Results Beat Expectations on Strength in Consumer Unit

The nation's largest bank by assets, JPMorgan Chase, reported its first quarter net income rose 5%, as strength in consumer banking offset a decline in trading revenue. 

 
Wells Fargo Posts Higher Profit, But Revenue Slides

Wells Fargo, the fourth largest bank in the U.S. by assets, reported better-than-expected earnings for the first-quarter, though revenue continued to decline across all of its businesses. 

 
Soros-Backed Hedge Fund CJW Shelves Plans for Launch

A deal by Soros Fund Management to invest in a new hedge fund to be launched by London trader Chris Wheeler has fallen apart. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services. Exclusively on Dow Jones Newswires throughout the day. 

 
PNC Results Lifted by Loan Growth

Revenue and profit at PNC Financial Services Group increased in the first quarter, while the bank's provision for credit losses doubled as a result of loan growth. 

 
Banco Santander to Take Over Mexican Subsidiary with EUR2.6 Billion Offer

Spain's Banco Santander intends to make a 2.56 billion euro all-stock offer for all the shares it doesn't already hold in its Mexico subsidiary, as part of the company's overall strategy to deploy more capital in Latin America. 

 
How Trump's Pressure Puts the Fed in a Policy Pickle

President Trump says he would like not only to see rate cuts but also a resumption of the Fed's bond-buying program. This jawboning runs the risk of putting the central bank in a position where it may seem as though it's implementing policy based on political pressure. 

 
Abraaj Founder Charged With Fraud in U.S.

The founder of insolvent private-equity firm Abraaj Group was charged in the U.S. with defrauding investors by misappropriating more than $230 million from a health-care fund. 

 
GOP Opposition Imperils Trump Pick of Cain for Fed Board

Four GOP senators said they would oppose the nomination of former restaurant executive Herman Cain to the Federal Reserve board, effectively dashing President Trump's hopes of putting a political ally on the powerful body. 

 
McKinsey Broke the Rules, Now It Wants  to Rewrite Them

McKinsey has been authorized to devise conflict-of-interest guidelines for the bankruptcy industry, even though the consulting firm paid $32.5 million to settle allegations that undisclosed conflicts tainted its own bankruptcy work.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:33aGains in Walt Disney, bank shares buoy Wall Street
RE
11:27aChevron to buy Anadarko for $33 billion in shale, LNG push
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11:13aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China-CEEC cooperation booster for European integration
PU
11:13aWORLD BANK : Government of Korea Join Forces to Support Achievement of SDGs
PU
11:03aGRDC GRAINS RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT : Trials sow seeds of crop establishment knowledge
PU
11:00aU.S. Government Bonds Fall After Chinese Data Beats Expectations
DJ
10:58aOECS ORGANISATION OF EASTERN CARIBBEAN STATES : Prime Minister Gaston Browne Expresses Strong Support For Regional Credit Unions
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Uber unveils IPO with warning it may never make a profit
2CMC MARKETS PLC : Plus500 shares slump to two-year low after revenue collapses
3Chinese Exports Rebound Strongly in March
4GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : GEELY AUTOMOBILE : Next Day Disclosure Return
5WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : WALT DISNEY : Disney's new blockbuster ... its share price

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About