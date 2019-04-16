News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Log in
04/16/2019 | 12:16am EDT
Fed Official Open to Adopting an Inflation Target Range

The leader of the Boston Fed said he favors the central bank moving from using interest-rate policy to achieve 2% inflation to a regime that targets a range of price pressures. 

 
UniCredit to Pay $1.3 Billion to Settle Sanctions Charges

Banks owned by UniCredit Group have agreed to pay $1.3 billion to settle claims they processed payments allegedly in violation of multiple U.S. government sanctions programs. 

 
BlackRock Director Leaves to Launch Tech Investment Firm

Daniel Daniel, a BlackRock director involved in the firm's early technology bets on Twitter and Uber Technologies, is launching his own investment fund. 

 
Fed's Evans: Rate Rises Still Possible If Economy Meets Expectations

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago leader Charles Evans said the U.S. central bank should be willing to let inflation overshoot its 2% target, in comments that also indicated more rate increases remain a possibility. 

 
Trump Officials Stress Urgency in Fannie, Freddie Revamp

Senior Trump administration officials are discussing how to jump-start an overhaul of mortgage finance, with the new federal overseer of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac pledging to act with "a great sense of urgency." 

 
Citigroup's Profit Lifted by Consumer Banking

Citigroup's first-quarter profit rose 2% from a year ago, boosted by growth in U.S. consumer banking and solid trading performance compared with rivals. 

 
Goldman Profit Falls, Weighed Down by Reliance on Trading

Goldman Sachs's first-quarter profit fell 21% from a year ago as quiet trading and underwriting conditions took a toll across Wall Street. 

 
At Goldman and Citi, Where's the Growth?

Goldman Sachs and Citigroup both reported underwhelming results as revenue was hit by tough market conditions. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services 

 
PBOC Plans to Fend Off Financial Risks, Stabilize Economic Growth

China's central bank outlines planned steps as the world's second-largest economy is poised to report slowing growth for the first quarter of the year.

