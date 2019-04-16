Log in
News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

04/16/2019 | 07:16am EDT
BlackRock's Profit Declines but Assets Under Management Rebound

BlackRock, the world's biggest money manager, posted a fall in first-quarter profit as a price war ripples across the asset management world. 

 
House Panels Subpoena Deutsche Bank, Others in Trump Finance Inquiry

Two House panels have issued subpoenas to Deutsche Bank and other financial institutions, as Democrats continued to pursue an inquiry into President Trump's financial interests. 

 
Finance's Top Earners Don't Work at a Bank

Real-estate investment trusts had some of the highest median worker pay among financial, real-estate and insurance companies, annual pay disclosures from hundreds of big U.S. companies show. 

 
Fed Official Open to Adopting an Inflation Target Range

The leader of the Boston Fed said he favors the central bank moving from using interest-rate policy to achieve 2% inflation to a regime that targets a range of price pressures. 

 
UniCredit to Pay $1.3 Billion to Settle Sanctions Charges

Banks owned by UniCredit Group have agreed to pay $1.3 billion to settle claims they processed payments allegedly in violation of multiple U.S. government sanctions programs. 

 
BlackRock Director Leaves to Launch Tech Investment Firm

Daniel Daniel, a BlackRock director involved in the firm's early technology bets on Twitter and Uber Technologies, is launching his own investment fund. 

 
Fed's Evans: Rate Rises Still Possible If Economy Meets Expectations

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago leader Charles Evans said the U.S. central bank should be willing to let inflation overshoot its 2% target, in comments that also indicated more rate increases remain a possibility. 

 
Trump Officials Stress Urgency in Fannie, Freddie Revamp

Senior Trump administration officials are discussing how to jump-start an overhaul of mortgage finance, with the new federal overseer of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac pledging to act with "a great sense of urgency." 

 
Citigroup's Profit Lifted by Consumer Banking

Citigroup's first-quarter profit rose 2% from a year ago, boosted by growth in U.S. consumer banking and solid trading performance compared with rivals. 

 
Goldman Profit Falls, Weighed Down by Reliance on Trading

Goldman Sachs's first-quarter profit fell 21% from a year ago as quiet trading and underwriting conditions took a toll across Wall Street.

