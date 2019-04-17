News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Consumer Business Boosts Bank of America's Profit

Bank of America's first-quarter profit rose as a healthy U.S. economy led to a strong performance in its massive consumer business.

Progressive Writes Down Investments Tied to DC Solar

Progressive Corp. on Tuesday said it believes the sponsor of three federal renewable-energy tax-credit funds the company invested in committed fraud, and the insurer has reversed previous tax credits and other benefits it recorded related to the investments.

Third Point, Pershing Square Sell Stakes in Exchange IEX

Some of the earliest investors in IEX Group recently sold their stakes in the upstart stock exchange, including activist hedge funds Third Point and Pershing Square Capital Management.

BlackRock Profit Slips, but Assets Under Management Rebound

BlackRock, the world's biggest money manager, posted a fall in first-quarter profit as a price war ripples across the asset management world. Its total assets rebounded to more than $6 trillion.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services

Finance's Top Earners Don't Work at a Bank

Real-estate investment trusts had some of the highest median worker pay among financial, real-estate and insurance companies, annual pay disclosures from hundreds of big U.S. companies show.

House Panels Subpoena Deutsche Bank, Others in Trump Finance Inquiry

Two House panels have issued subpoenas to Deutsche Bank and other financial institutions, as Democrats continued to pursue an inquiry into President Trump's financial interests.

Fed Official Open to Adopting an Inflation Target Range

The leader of the Boston Fed said he favors the central bank moving from using interest-rate policy to achieve 2% inflation to a regime that targets a range of price pressures.

UniCredit to Pay $1.3 Billion to Settle Sanctions Charges

Banks owned by UniCredit Group have agreed to pay $1.3 billion to settle claims they processed payments allegedly in violation of multiple U.S. government sanctions programs.

Fed's Evans: Rate Rises Still Possible If Economy Meets Expectations

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago leader Charles Evans said the U.S. central bank should be willing to let inflation overshoot its 2% target, in comments that also indicated more rate increases remain a possibility.