News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

House Democrats Subpoenaed Nine Banks in Trump Finance Probe

House Democrats have subpoenaed nine large banks as part of an inquiry into President Trump's financial interests and possible Russian money laundering, according to people familiar with the matter, including six U.S. firms and three foreign lenders.

JPMorgan Shuffles Top Ranks, Placing Women as Possible Dimon Successors

JPMorgan Chase put two women with decades of experience at the bank at the top of the list to one day succeed James Dimon as chief executive.

Goldman Sachs Bets Again on VC With Stake in Industry Ventures Management Company

For the second time in recent months, a unit of Goldman Sachs has acquired a stake in a venture firm.

E*Trade Profit Jumps, New Users Added

E*Trade Financial said its profit rose 17% in its latest quarter as a boost in new users of the online brokerage company helped to offset lower commissions.

Regulators Propose Sweeping Changes to U.K. Audit Industry

A U.K. regulator is proposing sweeping changes to rules governing the nation's audit industry, with the aim of boosting competition, avoiding conflicts of interest and restoring the reputation of a sector that has been tarnished by corporate scandals.

Herman Cain Won't Withdraw From Consideration for Fed Board

Herman Cain said he has no intention of withdrawing his name from consideration for a seat on the Fed board, despite apparently lacking enough Senate support to be confirmed if President Trump nominates him.

BNY Mellon Shares Fall as Interest Rates Dent Profits

Bank of New York Mellon delivered a grim reminder that converging directions in bond yields can take their toll on the financial-services industry.

Judges Approve Settlement Between McKinsey and Justice Department

A panel of judges approved a $15 million settlement between McKinsey and the Justice Department, resolving government allegations that the consulting firm didn't disclose conflicts of interest in bankruptcy cases it helped steer.

Morgan Stanley's Profit Falls but Tops Expectations

Morgan Stanley said its first-quarter profit fell 9% from a year ago, hit by the same trading slump early in the year that hurt other Wall Street firms. The bank's results beat analyst expectations.

Fed's Harker: Still Possible for One 2019 Rate Hike, One More In 2020

Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker is sticking with his view the U.S. central bank may be able to raise rates two more times over the next couple of years.