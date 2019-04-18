News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Goldman Shuffles Private-Equity Executives

Rich Friedman, one of Goldman Sachs Group's longest-serving partners and head of its private-equity arm, is stepping back as part of a reorganization of the firm's alternative-investing businesses.

American Express Card-Holders Lift Spending

Higher card-member spending and borrowing helped boost revenue at American Express, despite higher expenses from its rewards program and loans. Higher operating expenses helped drive profit lower in the first quarter.

Travelers's Profit Rises, Helped by Lower Catastrophe Losses

Travelers Cos.'s earnings rose in the first quarter as catastrophe losses fell.

Blackstone to Ditch Partnership Structure

Blackstone Group said it would abandon its partnership structure and become a corporation.

BB&T Reports Rise in Profit, While SunTrust Posts Decline

Profit rose at BB&T but fell at SunTrust Banks in the first quarter, as both regional lenders recorded merger-related expenses ahead of combining their operations.

Third Abraaj Executive Arrested

A third former Abraaj Group executive has been arrested in London following last year's collapse of the largest private-equity firm in emerging markets.

A Champion Investment Bank Is the Wrong Solution for Europe

Even if Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank merge, they will still struggle with Europe's flawed capital markets.

Central Bank Chiefs Issue Climate-Change Warning

The heads of Britain and France's central banks backed calls for the financial sector and monetary policymakers to act on climate-related financial risks.

Former KKR Executive Aims to Raise $3 Billion for New Buyout Firm

Alexander Navab, a former senior executive at KKR, is launching a buyout firm that will focus on midsize-to-large transactions, seeking to take advantage of an area of the market where he sees less competition.

JPMorgan Shuffles Top Ranks, Placing Women as Possible Dimon Successors

JPMorgan Chase put two women with decades of experience at the bank at the top of the list to one day succeed James Dimon as chief executive.