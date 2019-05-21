Log in
News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

05/21/2019 | 12:16am EDT
Fed's Powell Warns of Economic Risks From Rising Business Debt

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said financial regulators must take seriously potential dangers that rising levels of business debt pose to the U.S. economy but said some comparisons to last decade's subprime mortgage bubble overstate the risks. 

 
Fed's Clarida: U.S. Labor Tightness Not Seen Stirring Inflation

The No. 2 official at the Federal Reserve, Vice Chair Richard Clarida, said Monday that the U.S. labor market may not be operating beyond "full employment" even with a 3.6% jobless rate, suggesting little concern about potential inflation. 

 
Legg Mason Reaches Deal With Hedge Fund Trian

Legg Mason confirmed it reached an agreement with Trian Fund Management on the composition of its board, naming Nelson Peltz and Ed Garden as directors. 

 
Companies Slow to Adopt Libor Replacement

Companies are dawdling in their adoption of the Federal Reserve's preferred replacement for the interest-rate benchmark underpinning trillions of dollars in financial contracts. 

 
Australian Regulator May Ease Mortgage Lending Assessment Criteria

Australia's bank regulator is considering easing the interest-rate hurdle that borrowers must clear to secure a home loan, offering a possible spark to the country's cooling property market. 

 
Executive Injects Tech Into Highly Regulated Insurance Sector

Maarten Ectors, chief innovation officer of U.K.-based finance and insurance company Legal & General, pursues small, tightly focused projects to keep costs down. 

 
U.S. Fines Billions for Wall Street Fraud. Nearly Half the Time It Doesn't Collect.

Wall Street watchdogs often tout the fines they levy on alleged wrongdoers. Yet much of that money is never collected. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services 

 
Pimco's Ties to Architect of College-Admissions Scam Ran Deep

Concerns about Pimco's connection to the college-admissions scandal has prompted it to examine employee dealings with the central figure behind the scheme. 

 
Deutsche Bank Shares Hit All-Time Low

Deutsche Bank's shares traded at an all-time low as officials braced themselves for a barrage of criticism from shareholders at the bank's annual meeting Thursday in Frankfurt.

