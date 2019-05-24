Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/24/2019 | 12:16am EDT
Broker Sales Practices to Face Limits

Stockbrokers will soon have to disclose more about conflicts of interest that can bias investment advice under a government plan favored by Wall Street. 

 
Nasdaq Chief Testifies in ETF Theft Lawsuit

Nasdaq's chief executive, Adena Friedman, appeared in court as part of a lawsuit by the exchange against a former business partner that it contends stole more than $1 billion in exchange-traded funds. 

 
Fed's Kaplan Says He Is 'Agnostic' About Whether Next Rate Move Is Up or Down

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President said Thursday he is concerned about the potential for trade-related uncertainty to exert a drag on U.S. economic growth but said he is comfortable leaving interest rates unchanged for now. 

 
Blackstone, Prologis Separately Bid for U.S. Arm of GLP

Blackstone Group and Prologis are vying to buy the U.S. arm of Singapore's GLP in a deal that could be worth more than $20 billion and create an industrial-warehouse giant. 

 
Investcorp Agrees to Buy Placement Agent Mercury Capital

Alternative-assets manager Investcorp has agreed to buy the placement agent and advisory firm Mercury Capital Advisors Group in a deal that reflects the growing demand for private investment strategies. 

 
Societe Generale Further Reduces Ties With Coal

Societe Generale is further limiting its ties to the coal industry, as the French bank works toward aligning its activities with the Paris Agreement on climate change. 

 
Constitution Capital Raises Nearly $700 Million So Far to Fund Midmarket Deals

Constitution Capital Partners, a firm that backs funds and deals involving midsize U.S. companies, has rounded up a total of nearly $700 million so far for its latest effort focused on the strategy, according to regulatory filings and a person familiar with the offering. 

 
Deutsche Bank CEO Signals More Cuts to Investment Bank

Chief Executive Christian Sewing signaled Deutsche Bank will shrink its investment bank as it struggles to stabilize the business and regain support from investors who have pushed its shares to record lows. 

 
ECB Officials Warned Eurozone Economy May Not Rebound as Expected

European Central Bank officials said at their April policy meeting that the eurozone's economic soft patch might last longer than expected and underscored a willingness to use all their policy tools to shore up the economy. 

 
Profit Climbs at Canada's Major Banks

Royal Bank of Canada and TD Bank, two of Canada's largest banking entities, separately reported increases in profit in their latest quarters.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:37aMalaysia's April inflation steady at 0.2% year-on-year, below forecast
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:16aMalaysia Apr CPI +0.2% on Year; +0.4% Expected
DJ
12:09aDollar retreats from two-year high overnight, set for weekly loss
RE
12:03aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : SCO ministers oppose unfair practices in technology sectors
PU
12:03aNATIONAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS OF CHINA : Market Price of Important Means of Production in Circulation, May 11-20，2019
PU
05/23Fears of deeper U.S.-China trade war push Asian shares to four-month low
RE
05/23NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05/23NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05/23ELON MUSK : SpaceX launches first satellites for Musk's Starlink internet service
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : U.S. regulator sees approval of Boeing 737 MAX to fly as soon as late June - s..
2S&P 500 : Trump says 'dangerous' Huawei could be included in U.S.-China trade deal
3Trump predicts 'fast' trade deal with China
4BEST BUY COMPANY : U.S. companies warn Trump's tariffs could hit results
5TESLA : TESLA : At Least Larry Ellison Is Getting Crushed By Tesla Meltdown
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About