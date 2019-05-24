News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Broker Sales Practices to Face Limits

Stockbrokers will soon have to disclose more about conflicts of interest that can bias investment advice under a government plan favored by Wall Street.

Nasdaq Chief Testifies in ETF Theft Lawsuit

Nasdaq's chief executive, Adena Friedman, appeared in court as part of a lawsuit by the exchange against a former business partner that it contends stole more than $1 billion in exchange-traded funds.

Fed's Kaplan Says He Is 'Agnostic' About Whether Next Rate Move Is Up or Down

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President said Thursday he is concerned about the potential for trade-related uncertainty to exert a drag on U.S. economic growth but said he is comfortable leaving interest rates unchanged for now.

Blackstone, Prologis Separately Bid for U.S. Arm of GLP

Blackstone Group and Prologis are vying to buy the U.S. arm of Singapore's GLP in a deal that could be worth more than $20 billion and create an industrial-warehouse giant.

Investcorp Agrees to Buy Placement Agent Mercury Capital

Alternative-assets manager Investcorp has agreed to buy the placement agent and advisory firm Mercury Capital Advisors Group in a deal that reflects the growing demand for private investment strategies.

Societe Generale Further Reduces Ties With Coal

Societe Generale is further limiting its ties to the coal industry, as the French bank works toward aligning its activities with the Paris Agreement on climate change.

Constitution Capital Raises Nearly $700 Million So Far to Fund Midmarket Deals

Constitution Capital Partners, a firm that backs funds and deals involving midsize U.S. companies, has rounded up a total of nearly $700 million so far for its latest effort focused on the strategy, according to regulatory filings and a person familiar with the offering.

Deutsche Bank CEO Signals More Cuts to Investment Bank

Chief Executive Christian Sewing signaled Deutsche Bank will shrink its investment bank as it struggles to stabilize the business and regain support from investors who have pushed its shares to record lows.

ECB Officials Warned Eurozone Economy May Not Rebound as Expected

European Central Bank officials said at their April policy meeting that the eurozone's economic soft patch might last longer than expected and underscored a willingness to use all their policy tools to shore up the economy.

Profit Climbs at Canada's Major Banks

Royal Bank of Canada and TD Bank, two of Canada's largest banking entities, separately reported increases in profit in their latest quarters.