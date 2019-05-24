Log in
News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

05/24/2019 | 11:16am EDT
China Takes Over Bank Linked to Missing Financier

China's central bank and banking regulator took over a troubled small commercial bank, Baoshang Bank, citing the lender as a severe credit risk. 

 
KKR Loosens Strings on Dress Code at Work

Employees at KKR can soon pack up their suits, ties or heels, but they may not want to throw them out. 

 
Julius Baer Assets Under Management Rise

Julius Baer reported a 12% increase in assets under management and said its gross margin made a significant recovery. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services. Exclusively on Dow Jones Newswires throughout the day. 

 
Stockbrokers Face New Rules on Disclosing Conflicts of Interest

Regulators are weighing new rules governing practices that can cause bias in the investment advice brokers give to clients. 

 
Nasdaq Chief Testifies in ETF Theft Lawsuit

Nasdaq's chief executive, Adena Friedman, appeared in court as part of a lawsuit by the exchange against a former business partner that it contends stole more than $1 billion in exchange-traded funds. 

 
Fed's Kaplan Says He Is 'Agnostic' About Whether Next Rate Move Is Up or Down

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President said Thursday he is concerned about the potential for trade-related uncertainty to exert a drag on U.S. economic growth but said he is comfortable leaving interest rates unchanged for now. 

 
Blackstone, Prologis Separately Bid for U.S. Arm of GLP

Blackstone Group and Prologis are vying to buy the U.S. arm of Singapore's GLP in a deal that could be worth more than $20 billion and create an industrial-warehouse giant. 

 
Investcorp Agrees to Buy Placement Agent Mercury Capital

Alternative-assets manager Investcorp has agreed to buy the placement agent and advisory firm Mercury Capital Advisors Group in a deal that reflects the growing demand for private investment strategies. 

 
Societe Generale Further Reduces Ties With Coal

Societe Generale is further limiting its ties to the coal industry, as the French bank works toward aligning its activities with the Paris Agreement on climate change.

