News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Nasdaq Abandons Oslo Bors Bid

Nasdaq said it is withdrawing its offer for Norwegian stock-exchange operator Oslo Bors because the minimum acceptance condition for the offer's completion is "incapable of being satisfied."

Haggling Begins Over Who Will Succeed ECB's Mario Draghi

The opaque process for finding a successor to European Central Bank President Mario Draghi is coming under scrutiny as the region faces economic and political turmoil.

China Takes Over Bank Linked to Missing Financier

China's central bank and banking regulator took over a troubled small commercial bank, Baoshang Bank, citing the lender as a severe credit risk.

Loeb's Hedge Fund Wants Centene to Consider Selling Itself

Daniel Loeb's Third Point has built a stake in Centene and wants the health insurer to consider selling itself before spending $15.3 billion to purchase WellCare Health Plans.

KKR Loosens Strings on Dress Code at Work

Employees at KKR can soon pack up their suits, ties or heels, but they may not want to throw them out.

Hedge Funds Score Win Against Regulatory Threats

Muddy Waters, the pugnacious Californian hedge fund run by Carson Block, is enjoying a day in the sun.

Julius Baer Assets Under Management Rise

Julius Baer reported a 12% increase in assets under management and said its gross margin made a significant recovery.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services. Exclusively on Dow Jones Newswires throughout the day.

Stockbrokers Face New Rules on Disclosing Conflicts of Interest

Regulators are weighing new rules governing practices that can cause bias in the investment advice brokers give to clients.

Nasdaq Chief Testifies in ETF Theft Lawsuit

Nasdaq's chief executive, Adena Friedman, appeared in court as part of a lawsuit by the exchange against a former business partner that it contends stole more than $1 billion in exchange-traded funds.